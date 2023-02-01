Three games on tap this weekend -
Cumberland University baseball will journey to the Lakepoint Sports Complex in Emerson, GA this weekend for three games to open the 2023 season.
Friday's first pitch versus St. Andrews University (NC) is scheduled for 2 p.m. with live radio coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. on WCOR AM-1490 and online at gocumberlandathletics.com. Weekend coverage can be heard on WANT FM-98.9.
On Saturday, CU will again play Indiana University-Kokomo at 10 a.m. before the Phoenix of Coach Ryan Hunt close the road trip with a contest with Point University (GA).
Cumberland opens the home portion of the season the weekend of Feb. 9-11 with a three-game series versus Indiana Wesleyan.
All three nine-inning contests at Woody Hunt Stadium / Ernest L. Stockton Field are slated for 1 p.m. starts.
Now in his second season as head coach of the Phoenix, Hunt is hoping his squad will play well right out of the gate, avoiding the notoriously slow starts that have plagued the program for years.
"The way the national ratings are complied, a bad start can keep you off everyone's radar and make it hard to gain ground as the season goes along," Coach Hunt said.
"Of course, I'd rather have us playing our best baseball in April, but a good start would be great."
A trio of right-handers are expected to pitch this weekend as starters - veteran Trevor Muzzi along with transfers Reid Madariaga and Reese Milam.
Muzzi went 6-3 over 13 starts in 2022 with an ERA of 5.64 and 54 strikeouts.
Madariaga comes to CU from Pierce Community College in Lakewood, WA while Milam hails from Nolensville by way of Chattanooga State CC.
Three big returning bats for the Phoenix will be OF / DH Cole Turney, CF Santrel Farmer and INF Tyner Hughes.
Turney produced 15 homers and drove in 44 runs before being ruled ineligible while Farmer hit .393 with 8 HRs, 39 RBI and stole 28 bases.
Hughes hit for an average of .385 with 11 homers, 15 doubles and drove in 53 runs.
Turney, a former standout Texas high school football player, is currently battling a lower body issue, but should be ready to go this weekend.
"Cole has big-time pro ability," Hunt said. "We'll make sure he takes it easy.
"We could be a very high-level defensive team and I like out overall speed. We will definitely run a lot -- except when Cole is in the box."
