Ryan Hunt Era begins this weekend -
There is nothing about a spring sports schedule that's set in stone.
Case in point, following a quick series of phone calls, the Ryan Hunt Era as head coach of the Cumberland baseball program will start a week earlier than planned.
LSU-Shreveport, coached by Brad Neffendorf, found themselves without an opening weekend opponent when Shawnee State backed out of a planned four-game series.
Brad Neffendorf promptly called his brother Brett who was Ryan Hunt's first hire as pitching coach when he took the reins at CU from his dad Woody Hunt.
"We could either stay here in Lebanon and fight the weather this weekend, or travel 600 miles south to Shreveport and play against some top-flight competition," Hunt said.
LSUS comes into the 2022 season ranked No. 10 in the NAIA Baseball Coaches' Top 25 Preseason Poll and have picked to finish first in the Red River Athletic Conference Preseason Poll.
The Pilots are coming off a 45-16 season in 2021 and a berth in the AVISA NAIA World Series.
Friday's doubleheader is scheduled for a 2 p.m. first pitch. Live radio coverage begins at 1:40 p.m. on WCOR AM-1490 or streaming free at www.wantfm.com and www.gocumberlandathletics.com.
Saturday's twinbill starts at 11 a.m. with a 10:40 a.m. pregame show on WANT FM-98.9. Randy Sallis returns for his second full season behind the microphone. His color analyst will be none other than retired Hall of Fame coach Woody Hunt.
The Phoenix open 2022 campaign with practically a new cast of characters in the wake of last year's 22-24 finish in Coach Woody Hunt's final season.
"We've got maybe 30 new guys in here," Ryan Hunt said Monday. "We had one go home during the semester break, but we picked up another outfielder."
That most recent transfer is redshirt junior Cole Turney. A native of Richmond, TX, Turney signed with Arkansas out of high school, then played two seasons at San Jacinto Community College where he hit .300 with a team-high eight doubles and three homers.
Following junior college, Turney signed with the University of Houston where he was the opening day left fielder for the Cougars. He played in only six games before being lost for the season due to injury.
"Cole was looking for a fresh start," Coach Hunt said. "We've got a bit of a logjam in the outfield right now, but I think that will work itself out."
Pitching rotation - Hunt has settled on his starting rotation for the opening weekend which includes Game 1 starter Daniel Alvarez (Whittier, CA), a senior RHP in his third season at Cumberland.
"I'm excited," Alvarez said. "We've got basically a new team, a lot of new faces. We're coming off a good fall and I think we've got a chance to do something really special."
The Game 2 starter figures to be Trevor Muzzi, a sophomore transfer from Jacksonville State. RHP Cole Eigenhuis (Sacramento City College) will start Game 3 with Dyersburg State CC product Jack Webb throwing Game 4.
Senior Tyler Stokes (Chandler, AZ) returns and will anchor the middle of the infield at second base. In 2021 Stokes hit .318 and played 45-of-46 games, leading the team in homers (20) and drove in 47 runs.
"I'm working on multiplying what I did last year," Stokes said. "We've got a lot of transfers and young guys. It's cool to be one of the old guys now and to be able to pass along the Cumberland tradition."
Next week - The weekend of Feb. 4 and 5 will find the Phoenix playing in Mobile, AL against the University of Mobile and Midway University in a pair of doubleheaders.
Home opener - CU is scheduled to open the home portion of the schedule with a Feb. 14 (Valentine's Day) contest versus IU-Southeast followed by Wednesday, Feb. 16 date with Brescia.
Both games are set for 1 p.m. starts at Ernest L. Stockton Field.