Cumberland earns a berth in Bowling Green -
Fresh from eliminating Thomas More University 2-1 in a best-of-three series in the Opening Round of the Mid-South Conference tournament, Cumberland has earned a spot in the six-team double-elimination portion of the tournament.
The No. 6-seeded Phoenix (11-40) take on No. 3 seed Georgetown College (30-18) Thursday at the Bowling Green Ballpark.
First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. with live radio coverage on WCOR AM-1490 and wantfm.com.
Thursday's winner advances to a 4 p.m. contest against No. 2 seed the University of the Cumberlands (40-12) at 12:30 p.m. Thursday's loser will play Friday at 4 p.m. “loser-out” game.
The other side of the bracket finds No. 4 Bethel (17-21) taking on No. 5 Campbellsville (22-22) with the winner challenging No. 1 seed Freed-Hardeman (40-12).
Tournament finals are planned for Sunday, May 8.
CU eliminates Thomas More 2-1
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY – Riding the hot bat of MSC Player of the Year Nolan Machibroda, Cumberland eliminated Thomas More University 2-1 on the road Friday and Saturday.
Machibroda went 7-for-11 at the plate, blasting two homers and accounting for 12 RBI.
Game 1: Cumberland 16, Thomas More 5
Friday's series opener found the Phoenix getting a solid outing from starting pitcher Cole Eigenhuis.
The sophomore worked a complete seven innings in a 16-5 run-rule win over Thomas More.
Eigenhuis (5-3) scattered eight hits, striking out seven and allowed only two earned runs.
Machibroda powered the offense, going 3-for-5 with an incredible seven RBI and a homer.
Smyrna's Chewy Sanders finished 3-for-4, scored three runs and drove in three.
Catcher Angel Mendoza went 4-for-5 at the plate and drove in a run and DH Tyler Stokes had a pair of singles, drove in a run and scored twice as the Phoenix rapped out 17 hits against two Thomas More pitchers.
Game 2: Thomas More 6, Cumberland 5
Committing an uncharacteristic four errors in Friday's nightcap, Cumberland found themselves on the short end of a 6-5 loss to the Saints.
Gavin Vogelgesa's two-out walk-off single brought home pinch-runner Gavin Pearson from second with the game winner.
Reliever Alex Smith (2-3) suffered the loss, allowing just two hits in 3.1 innings, walking three and committing a balk.
Starter Daniel Alvarez was not involved in the decision, working just over five innings, scattering nine hits, walking two and giving up three earned runs.
Down 3-0, Cumberland battled back to tie the game with a three-spot in the top of the sixth.
Thomas More responded with two in the bottom of the sixth, only to see Cumberland tie the game at 5-all with two runs in the top of the eighth.
CU managed just five hits against three Saints hurlers with Machibroda going 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBI.
Game 3: Cumberland 5, Thomas More 4
Cumberland had 14 hits, went just 3-of-14 with runners in scoring position in Saturday's 5-4 victory over Thomas More to clinch the best-of-three Opening Round series.
DH Tyler Stokes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run to lead Cumberland; Santrel Farmer wenth 3-for-5 while Chewy Sanders and Tyner Hughes each had a pair of hits.
Cumberland starter Trevor Muzzi (5-3) earned the decision with 4.1 innings of work while surrendering five hits and three earned runs. Muzzi walked five and struck out one.
Muzzi was followed to the mound by Ian Schilling who gave up one hit and one run over 2.1 innings.
Lefty Ethan Torrres came out of the bullpen to pick up his fourth save of the season, walking two and striking out three.