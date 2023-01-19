Former catcher Marc Suarez to be honored -
LEBANON - Cumberland University baseball will host its annual Leadoff Dinner and Auction, presented by Zaxby's at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in the Alumni Hall -- located at 408 S. Maple Street.
This marks the first "live" Leadoff Dinner since COVID-19 forced the event to switch over to online.
Cumberland will honor former catcher Marc Suarez during the festivities.
All proceeds from the event benefit the CU baseball program. Cost of the event is $25 per person and tickets can be purchased via givecampus.com/schools/CumberlandUniversity/1-27-23-cu-baseball-dinner-auction.
You do not need to attend the dinner to place bids in the silent auction. To look over the items and to place your bid simply follow these easy steps:
* Visit the auction site - https://cbo.io/bidapp/index.php?slug=cumberlanduniversity
* You can preview the items without registering.
* Register by clicking on the Login/Register tab in order to bid.
* Enter your information and receive your bidder number.
* Place your bids on the item(s) you like.
The auction will remain active until 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Additional items are being added daily so be sure to revisit the site often to see the new items. Should you be outbid on an item, you will automatically receive a text message to let you know you have been outbid and be given an opportunity to increase your bid.
About Suarez - A native of Miami, Suarez played just one season at Cumberland, batting .381 with a team-high 27 home runs and 79 RBI in 1997.
He was named all Mid-South Conference, leading CU to the conference regular season and tournament championships as well as a berth in the Avista-NAIA World Series.
Following his one season at Cumberland, Suarez was selected in the 30th round (908 overall) of the June Draft by the Cincinnati Reds.
He played five seasons with the Reds minor league affiliates hitting a career .271 avg. In his first year in pro ball, he led his Billings Mustangs team in the Pioneer League Championship and finished 7th in the league in batting average at .347.
In 1998, Suarez was selected as the starting catcher in the Midwest League All Star game.
After his pro career was cut short by an elbow injury, he was invited to work with in the front office with his former team as an scout.
He attended the Major League Scouting Bureau educational training program and scouted for for three years.
Marc graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in business management and began his career in real estate specializing in commercial real estate.
He is currently a managing director at Lument based in Miami, FL where he originates loans utilizing Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, HUD/FHA, and proprietary programs for multifamily housing.
Since joining predecessor firm Hunt Real Estate Capital and opening the Miami office, Marc and his team have originated more than $1.3 billon in financing.
2023 season - Cumberland opens the season Feb. 2, 3 & 4 in Hattiesburg, MS against William Carey College. The home opener is Thursday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. against Indiana Wesleyan, the first of a three-game series.