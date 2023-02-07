Thursday, Friday & Saturday -
Providing the weather cooperates, Cumberland will kick off the home portion of the 2023 baseball schedule Thursday as the Phoenix open a three-game series against Indiana Wesleyan.
First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Woody Hunt Stadium - Ernest L. Stockton Field with live radio coverage on WCOR AM-1490 and online at gocumberlandathletics.com.
Friday and Saturday contests are also set for 1 p.m. starts with Saturday's game being broadcast on WANT FM-98.9.
The Phoenix enter Thursday's home stand 2-1 after playing last weekend at the LakePoint Sports Complex in Emerson, GA.
Junior RHP Mitch Rogers was named the Mid-South Conference Pitcher of the Week for his efforts out of the bullpen.
The Clarksville Northeast High graduate, by way of Southeastern Illinois, picked up two wins in relief over St. Andrews University and Point University.
He threw four scoreless innings while collecting five strikeouts in the stints.
Outfielder / catcher Brandon Boxer started his Cumberland career with a red-hot weekend at the plate.
The junior transfer from IU-Southeast went 5-for-12 over the three games with three homers while driving in 7 runs.
Cumberland 7, Point University, GA 6
EMERSON, GA - Down 6-3 Cumberland rallied for three runs with two outs in the top of the sixth and manufactured another score in the seventh in last Saturday's 7-6 victory over Point University.
Pinch-hitter Reid Bass clubbed a two-run homer in the sixth to draw the Phoenix to within 6-5, then Tyner Hughes ripped a solo shot that knotted the score at 6-6.
Pitching in relief of Rance Pittman and starter Reece Milam, Rogers came on the retire the side in the bottom of the inning.
Santrell Farmer reached on a fielder's choice in the top of the seventh, moved to second on a walk, then came to third on a fly out to right by Silas Butler.
Farmer eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Rogers (2-0) closed out Point in the seventh to earn the decision.
Infielder Tim Holyk went 3-for-4 with a homer and drove in two runs while the Phoenix got stolen bases from Hughes and Drew Dalton.
IU-Kokomo 14, Cumberland 7
EMERSON, GA - Indiana-Kokomo recorded 9 hits and took advantage of 11 walks by five Cumberland pitchers in a 14-7 victory over the Phoenix Saturday at the LakePoint Sports Complex.
CU starter Reid Madariaga was tagged with the loss after giving up 4 hits, 3 homers and walked 4 -- allowing 7 earned runs in 2 innings of work. The Phoenix struggled in the field, committing 4 errors.
Boxer paced the offense with a 4-for-4 effort, slugging a pair of home runs and driving in 5.
Cumberland 18, St. Andrews, NC 5
EMERSON, GA - Cumberland pounded out 13 hits, including 5 homers, in Friday's season-opening 18-5 win over St. Andrews.
Home runs came from Boxer, Cole Turney, Hughes, Farmer and Dee Triplett.
Boxer started the game with a leadoff home run to ignite a five-run top of the first.
Farmer finished 3-for-3, was hit by a pitch three times and scored three runs.
Starting pitcher Trevor Muzzi went three innings, allowed three runs and issuing eight walks.
Muzzi was followed to the mound by Kaleb Vaughn who scattered six hits in three innings and Rogers, who earned the decision with two innings of spotless relief while striking out five.
Lefty Logan Baskin pitched the ninth and struck out the side, but not before giving up a hit and walking a batter.