Phoenix play at Reinhardt Tuesday -
Cumberland's baseball team now has two Mid-South Conference series under their belt as they swept a three-game series at Shawnee State University (6-9) over the weekend.
The Phoenix (10-14) outscored Shawnee 42-19 in the three-game series improving to (4-1) in Mid-South play.
"Anytime you can get a sweep in conference is big," first-year head coach Ryan Hunt said.
"Shawnee is always a tough team and a tough place to play at. We played really well rounded baseball the first two games. Good pitching, good hitting, and really good defense. Anytime you do that you are going to have a really good chance to win."
"Right now we will take wins any way we can get them, especially in conference," Hunt said.
Kicking off the weekend pitcher Cole Eigenhuis picked up his first complete game and win as a member of the Phoenix on March 4 as Cumberland won 15-2 in a seven-inning run-rule.
“I had a rough start early in the year,” Eigenhuis said. “I think the thing is just getting better every week. The win to loss record doesn’t really matter to me.”
To cap off the weekend the Phoenix offense exploded with three consecutive homeruns in game two on March 5.
Ethan Shelton, Cole Turney, and Jayden Hanna provided the first five runs en route to a 9-5 game two victory.
As for game three, the Phoenix scored 12 runs in the first three innings going on to claim a 19-13 win and clean sweep over Shawnee State.
Some leaders of the offensive surge during the second conference road trip were outfielder Turney and first baseman Nolan Machibroda.
“I think we’re going to have to hit the gas pedal in the first inning,” Turney said before the road trip. “I think that’s where we ran into some early problems, was when we played passive, but we’re learning we have a lot of support here from our teammates and coaches.”
Turney had a lead foot this weekend being one main source of a confidence boost for the Phoenix and prior to the trip to Shawnee said it’s been about getting comfortable as a team.
“It’s a new place for a lot of people,” Turney said. “I think the most important thing is we’re learning our identity, both as individuals and as a team. The more we play, the more failure and we overcome then we’re figuring out who we are.”
The University of Houston transfer batted in seven runs and smacked three homeruns against Shawnee.
Machibroda had a weekend to remember as a member of the Phoenix. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native drilled three homers while driving in 12 runs.
Looking back prior to traveling to Shawnee State one ongoing lesson for the Phoenix roster is adjusting to the NAIA level.
Hunt compared the NAIA to NCAA Division II and even some Mid-Major Division I programs from what he’s seen so far.
“The big thing we’ve been dealing with is adversity,” Hunt said. “We haven’t played well and we’re starting to pitch it better and swinging a little better, but some guys have struggled so we’re handling this adversity.”
Turney said the identity of this program is being scrappy. The kind of resilience the Phoenix have needed to battle the early season adversity.
“We have a lot of ballplayers,” Turney said. “That’s the biggest compliment I can give someone is that they’re a ballplayer. I think it’s a matter of buying in and not feeling sorry for ourselves, to keep pressing and getting after it. Having intent with learning who we are.”
Hunt’s first taste of the scrappy identity was back on Feb. 8 picking up his first win as head coach over Union College.
“I was more happy for the players because we had played a tough schedule and were 0-7,” Hunt said. “It seems like there haven’t been a whole lot of wins since then but we’ve played a lot of close games against some good teams.”
Cumberland has seen the fruits of its effort as of late and will continue to battle this week.
Up next on Tuesday the Phoenix travel to face No. 21 Reinhardt University (11-9). The Eagles are coming off of a sweep of their own taking down Columbia International University.
The first pitch is slated for 3 p.m. in Waleska, Ga. Then the University of the Cumberlands (13-7 overall / 3-3 MSC) come to Lebanon this weekend for the third conference series of the spring.
“It’s ok to fail as long as we’re going full speed and we just keep moving,” Turney said. “We’re not afraid to fail, we just keep getting after it and that’s the big key.”