Phoenix visit Bethel Friday, Saturday -
Cumberland's red-hot baseball team stayed near the top of the conference leaderboard after claiming a fourth consecutive Mid-South Conference weekend series -- this one against No. 20-ranked Freed-Hardeman.
The Phoenix dropped Friday's opener 11-9, then swept Saturday's doubleheader by scores of 4-1 and 8-3 -- outscoring the Lions 21-15 over the three contests.
“We played better all around and had timely hits on Saturday,” head coach Ryan Hunt said. “We just played really good baseball and got the series win against Freed. It was big.”
Over the last 20 games, CU is now 17-3 while boasting an 11-3 MSC record -- sitting in in a virtual tie for first with Georgetown (12-3).
After taking down a ranked Lions squad, Hunt is not as concerned about being ranked in the NAIA.
“I would like to see a change in the fact that we keep winning ball games and winning series to put ourselves in a position to be ranked but I don’t get wrapped up in it,” Hunt said.
“I told the guys to not get caught up in the standings, let’s just go game by game, play what’s in front of us and see what happens in the end.”
With the series win, the Phoenix improved 22-16 overall while Freed-Hardeman slipped to 25-10, 12-5 MSC.
Graduate Jayden Hanna (Beaverton, OR) went 6-for-12 against Freed-Hardeman.
The second baseman hit two home runs while driving in six runs with five RBI coming in the series-clinching game, the most in one game for him this season.
“Going in we knew this was an important series for our season,” Hanna said. “It’s hard to beat a team twice in the same day, especially a team like Freed. The fact we could pull together and stay positive the whole time was huge.”
Hanna drilled a sixth inning homer over the barrier in right, his fourth home run of the season before clouting a solo shot in the eighth.
Third baseman Tyner Hughes returned to the lineup to face the Lions after missing the last six games.
Hughes continued to be a force at the plate going 5-for-10 with five RBI and two home runs.
“I didn’t know what to expect from Tyner after being out that long,” Coach Hunt said. “He came in like he didn’t miss a beat, so that was good to see. And Jayden really carried us in that second game hitting two home runs.”
Freed-Hardeman 11, Cumberland 9
LEBANON - The Lions ended Cumberland’s nine-game winning streak by claiming Friday's series-opener 11-9 at Ernest L. Stockton Field.
Leading 3-2, Cumberland surrendered seven runs on six hits in the top of the sixth inning .
Starting pitcher Alex Smith (2-2) was chased in the sixth after allowing two runs on four hits as the Lions mounted a 5-3 lead.
Hughes drove in Hanna in the ninth with one out, but it wasn’t enough as two Phoenix batters were left on base.
Cumberland 4, Freed-Hardeman 1
LEBANON - Scoring the fewest runs since Feb. 26, Cumberland gutting out a 4-1 win over the Lions in Saturday's seven-inning opener.
CU took an early 2-0 lead in the first frame on a Hughes home run.
Two innings later Hughes drove in Santrel Farmer to extend the lead to 3-0.
Outfielder Ethan Shelton (Wilson Central) added some insurance in the bottom of the sixth by smacking his sixth home run of the season, a solo shot to right.
Freed-Hardeman pushed across a run with two outs in the seventh but starter Trevor Muzzi (3-3) retired the next batter on a fly ball to end the game.
Muzzi hurled seven innings of five-hit ball, striking out four and walking two.
Cumberland 8, Freed-Hardeman 3
LEBANON - Down 2-0 after Freed-Hardeman's William Kelley bashed a two run-run home, Cumberland rallied for an 8-3 victory over the Lions to lock down the MSC series.
CU battled back in the bottom of the fourth as Hanna doubled in two runs.
Later in the game, the transfer from Western Oregon University bopped the eventual game-winner, a two-run homer in the sixth inning, as the Phoenix began to pull away.
Hanna added some salt to the Tigers’ wound in the eighth with a solo home run to right-center.
Reliever Ethan Torres (Galt, CA) worked scoreless four innings out of the bullpen for the decision, running his record to 3-0. Torres faced 14 batters, allowing just two hits and striking out three.
“Right now our team motto is 'dirty birds are hot and dirty birds stay hot',” Hanna said. “We’re just taking it one step at a time,” Hanna said.
“We love where we’re at right now and everyone has the right mindset, everyone is playing with as much heart as they can.”
Up next - Cumberland returns to action Friday, traveling to McKenzie to open a three-game series versus Bethel.
Friday's opener starts at 6 p.m. with Saturday's doubleheader planned for 1 p.m.
Bethel comes in 8-9 in the MSC and 10-16 on the season after sweeping a doubleheader at Lindsey Wilson Saturday.