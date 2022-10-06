Hall of Fame, Football & Tebow -
LEBANON - Homecoming weekend at Cumberland University cranks up Friday evening with the Class of 2022 Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony at CU's Alumni Hall.
Headlining the event is two-time NAIA National Champion wrestler Jake Williams, 2010 NAIA Baseball Player of the Year Matt Greener and NAIA All-American volleyball player Lisa Holloran Johnson.
Also earning Hall of Fame status is the 2004 Cumberland baseball team, the first program in the history of the University to earn a National Championship.
Coached by the legendary Woody Hunt, the team finished the season with 20 consecutive victories on the way to a 59-21 overall record.
Williams, a native of Rio Ranch, NM, was a four-time NAIA All-American and a two-time Mid-South Conference champion.'
Greener, who hails from Jupiter, FL, led the NAIA in homers in 2010 with 27 -- as well as hits (116), total bases (225), and runs batted in (101) that season.
Sumner County native Holloran Johnson was the 1997 Mid-South Conference Player of the Year and was a four-time all-conference selection.
On Saturday, 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow will take the spotlight -- leading CU's "Rise Above" speaker series.
The two-time national champion quarterback and first round NFL draft pick will speak to the community at 2 p.m. Saturday at CU's Nokes-Lasater Field.
Tickets are $10 each and available online at www.gocumberlandathletics.com/tickets.
Following his roughly 25-minute talk to the community, Tebow will visit with Cumberland student-athletes.
The homecoming game against Campbellsville University will follow at 4 p.m.
Live radio coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. on WANT FM-98.9 and online at gocumberlandathletics.com.
Cumberland enters the game 2-3 overall and 0-3 in the Mid-South Conference following last Saturday's 10-6 loss at the University of the Cumberlands.
The Phoenix defense played inspired football, allowing just three points as the Patriots tallied on a scoop and score TD following a blocked punt.
Campbellsville enters Saturday's contest 2-3 overall and 0-3 in the MSC followng a 49-17 home loss to Faulker Saturday, Oct. 1.
Following the homecoming game, Tebow will attend a private event at Cumberland to discuss making a difference in the lives of many in a 45-minute conversation moderated by Main Street Media's George Plaster.
UC 10, Cumberland 6
WILLIAMSBURG, KY - Breakdowns on special teams made the difference as Cumberland dropped a 10-6 decision to Mid-South Conference rival the University of the Cumberlands Saturday at James H. Taylor II Stadium.
The Patriots blocked three Cumberland kicks, a PAT, a field goal and a punt that was returned 12 yards for a University of the Cumberlands touchdown with 6:04 left in the first period.
The Phoenix finished with 314 yards in total offense and 20 first downs, but generated only one touchdown - a 46-yard pass from Luke Holloway to Joe Johnson early in the second quarter.
Holloway completed 20-of-40 passes for 197 yards and ran 20 times for 68.
Treylon Sheppard had 11 carries and mustered 23 yards while JJ Johnson added 19 yards on five attempts. Corey Johnson ran nine times for seven yards.
Joe Johnson caught five balls for 69 yards and a score while Jaylen Taylor had five receptions for 37 yards.
Bryson Hill had four receptions for 54 yards and Elijah Gaskin finished with three catches for 16 yards.
Defensively, Cumberland limited the Patriots to 158 yards on 61 offensive snaps and 13 first downs -- forcing 7 punts.
Branden Barnes paced the defensive effort with 13 tackles, 3.5 TFL's and a pair of quarterback sacks.
Ryan Brown and Trevor Griffin each had 8 tackles while Champ Leddon was in on 7 stops. Josh Jones had 6 tackles and a pair of TFL's.