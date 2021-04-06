Phoenix take on Campbellsville -
Fresh on the heels of a stirring 41-38 road win over Mid-South Conference rival Bethel last week, Cumberland's football Phoenix will close out the 2021 spring season Friday against Campbellsville.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field with senior night activities planned during pregame and “homecoming” recognition during intermission.
Live radio coverage is available via WANT FM 98.9 with a free live video feed at www.gocumberlandathletics.com.
“This team has great character,” said CU coach Tim Mathis. "The way things were going, the 0-5 start, the injuries -- it would have been easy for the guys to tank it.
"They've kept battling and I look for the same kind of effort Friday against Campbellsville."
Cumberland 41, Bethel 38
McKENZIE – Relying on the most basic play in all of football, the dive, Cumberland dominated the time of possession on the way to a 41-38 victory over longtime rival Bethel Thursday, April 1 at Wildcat Stadium.
Down 10-0 early, the come from behind win was the first for the Phoenix this spring after an 0-5 start, and marked the second in a row over Bethel in the 31st meeting between the in-state rivals.
“Not to diminish anything we did against Bethel, but looking back there were several things we could have done better," Coach Mathis said. "When we can run the ball and grind the clock, it puts a lot of pressure on that other team.
Winning the battle in the trenches, Cumberland leaned heavily on sophomore Treylon Sheppard to run between the tackles.
The Mid-South Conference Offensive Player of the Week responded with a career-high 280 yards and three touchdowns on a mind-boggling 47 carries – an average of 5.9 yards per attempt.
His longest run from scrimmage was just 17 yards.
"Our offensive line did a great job, coming off the ball and giving Treylon some room to run.
Once the dust had settled, Cumberland had out-snapped the Wildcats 86 to 55, piling up 30 first downs and 457 yards in total offense – 403 on the ground.
As a change of pace, slotback Kaleb Witherspoon dashed for 85 yards on just four attempts – an average of 21.3 yards per carry.
Quarterback Brandon Edmondson completed 8-of-15 pass attempts for 54 yards. He also ran nine times for 34 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Perhaps the play of the game come on special teams after Bethel had trimmed Cumberland's advantage to 34-31 with 5:33 remaining in regulation.
Bethel attempted an onside kick, but CU's Trevor Griffin scooped up the bounding ball around mid-field, returning it 46 yards for a touchdown and a 41-31 Phoenix lead.
Champ Leddon and Ismail Abdul-Qawee led the Phoenix with six tackles apiece while Tony Bennett, Ryan Brown and Brandon Pace, Jr. finished with five each.