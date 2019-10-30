Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Morning high of 54F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.