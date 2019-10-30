Home finale is Nov. 2 --
Even the rain couldn't hide the tears as Cumberland football coach Tim Mathis made his way to the Nokes-Lasater Field press box after his team rallied to defeat Mid-South Conference rival Bethel 21-10 on homecoming Saturday.
The normally jolly Mathis was grief-stricken as he soldiered through his radio interview, finally breaking down when he relayed the story of how his beloved mother-in-law Brenda Layman had died unexpectedly earlier the day of the game.
Choking back tears, Mathis said, "This was a crappy day. My mother-in-law passed away this morning and [offensive coordinator] Broc Loveless' grandmother passed away too.
"But our kids responded. Before we went out, the players said to both of us, 'we've got you today.'
"This was a complete and utter team win. Our defense took the game over in the second half."
Down 10-0 in the early going, the Phoenix scored 21 unanswered points over their in-state rivals -- improving to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the MSC -- while snapping a three-game losing streak.
The Phoenix defense rose to the occasion, limiting Bethel to 231 yards in total offense and an incredible 0-for-12 on third down.
CU defenders picked off two Wildcat passes, a 30-yard pick-6 by safety Tony Bennett in the second quarter for for Cumberland's first score and Kaleb Witherspoon added another.
Defensive lineman Malik Trollinger led the Phoenix with 13 tackles and half a sack. Safety Champ Leddon picked up 11 tackles and defensive end Kevin McKenzie recorded four tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Tyler Tate added nine stops and Terrion Dangerfield came off the bench for seven tackles.
The Phoenix managed 12 first downs, eight on the ground, three via penalty and one through the air.
Cumberland ran for 142 yards, led by Telvin Rucker's 59 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown while freshman Treylon Sheppard ran for 34 yards on 11 touches.
Quarterback Joseph Rushin completed 6-of-13 passes for 21 yards while running for 15 yards and a touchdown.
Rushin's score capped a 17-play, 41-yard drive that chewed up nearly seven minutes late in the third quarter and early in the fourth.
"I can't say enough about how our kids came out and battled," Mathis said.
"This was a confidence builder for our offense line. We put the game on their shoulders and they got it done."
Cumberland's Helman Garcia was an unsung hero, averaging 35 yards on eight punts, downing two inside the Bethel 20 despite a howling 22 mph southerly gale.
"This was probably the first time in my coaching life that I paid much attention to the wind," Coach Mathis said.
"After Bethel won the toss, we chose to go into this brutal wind in the second and fourth quarters -- and that's when we scored all of our points."
Watertown High product Vonte Bates finished with eight tackles for the Wildcats and recovered a Cumberland fumble.
CU closes out the home portion of the season Saturday, Nov. 2 versus Pikeville.