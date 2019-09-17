Cumberland grinds in 4th quarter -
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY -- No. 25-ranked Cumberland utilized a dominating run game, another punishing defensive effort and a little bit of luck in a 17-14 victory over Mid-South Conference opponent Thomas More University Saturday at BB&T Field.
The Phoenix averaged 4.5 yards per carry on 51 attempts and chewed up almost all of the fourth quarter -- moving to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Bluegrass Division of the MSC.
While the CU offense was bleeding out the clock, the defense limited the Saints to just five third down conversions and linebacker Jon Carrothers thwarted a second quarter Thomas More scoring opportunity by intercepting a pass in the end zone.
The luck figured in when TMU kicker Alexander Haley snap-hooked a 41-yard field goal try off the left upright with five seconds remaining in regulation.
A pair of long Cumberland scoring drives in the fourth quarter ate up most of the clock as the Phoenix trimmed TMU's lead to 14-0 on a 28-yard Robbie Brewington field goal with 9:50 left -- ending a 15-play, 59-yard drive.
The game-winning drive started at the CU 21 and ended 14 plays later as quarterback Joseph Rushin bulled in from a yard out with 1:27 left in the contest.
Thomas More University rode the arm and legs of quarterback Justin Post to get within field goal distance, only to see CU coach Tim Mathis use a time out to "ice" Haley.
Haley went on through with his kick and blasted the ball between the uprights.
His second attempt hooked left, setting off a wild celebration on the Phoenix sideline.
"Those drives in the fourth quarter, that's the Cumberland option," Coach Mathis said. "We didn't play very well in some areas, but there at the end, that's what we do. We're going to drive it down your throat and there's nothing you can do about it.
"Once again our defense rose to the occasion and made plays when they had to. We can still get a whole lot better, but at the end of the day, we won."
Telvin Rucker ran for 79 yards on 20 carries while Rushin completed 9-of-16 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.
Kendall Johnson ran four times for 38 and Riley Darnell added seven carries for 35 yards.
Safety Tony Bennett was in on nine tackles and broke up a pass.
CU breaks into NAIA Top 25
Cumberland University has broken into the NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 Poll at No. 25. The poll was released Monday by the national office.
The Phoenix defeated Thomas More University 17-14 Saturday in Crestview Hills, Ky., improving to 2-0 to start the 2019 season.
CU ranks eighth nationally in rushing offense per game (243 yards per game) while the defense is proving to stand strong and comes in at ninth in scoring defense, allowing 10 points per game. The Phoenix ranks 13th in total defense per game allowing just an average of 264.5 yards per contest.
Jon Carrothers honored by MSC
CU linebacker Jon Carrothers has been named MSC Bluegrass Division Defensive Player of the Week .
The Collierville native posted seven solo tackles and two assists in Saturday's 17-14 victory at Thomas More.
He also intercepted a Thomas More pass in the endzone and presently leads the team with 11 tackles.