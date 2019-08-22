Aaron White & Denarius Toliver
LEBANON -- Cumberland University will have two representatives the inaugural NAIA Senior Football Classic as seniors Aaron White and Denarius Toliver have been named to the roster.
Some 116 players representing 42 schools will be divided into East and West teams for the new All-Star game.
White, a Nashville native (Hillwood High) has recorded 124 tackles in his three years at CU so far with 46 of them coming unassisted.
Last season he registered his best statistical season with 56 tackles with 7.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks along with five quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles in 11 outings.
White earned All-Mid-South Conference First Team honors in 2018 and was named MSC Defensive Player of the Week once.
Toliver, a wide receiver who hails from Brownsville (Haywood County High) has garnered All-Mid-South Conference Second Team honors as a sophomore and junior.
He racked up over 1,000 receiving yards in his three seasons at Cumberland and brought in nine touchdown catches and also has one rushing touchdown on a 67-yard ean around at Ave Maria last season.
The NAIA Senior Classic will take place at Memorial Stadium in Savannah, Ga., Saturday, Dec. 14, a week prior to the 2019 NAIA Football National Championship in Ruston, La.
Cumberland's 2019 football season begins Saturday, Sept. 7 as Cincinnati Christian invades Nokes-Lasater Field for a 1:30 p.m. contest.