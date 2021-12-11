LEBANON - Cumberland University wide receiver Ian Hafner has been selected to play in the NAIA Senior Football Classic, according to a release by the national office last week.
Hafner, a fifth-year senior and a graduate of Beech High School, has been a staple of the Cumberland offense for the last four seasons.
The 2021 NAIA Senior Football Classic will take place Friday, Dec. 17 at Durham County Memorial Stadium in Durham, NC. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and Hafner will play for the East squad.
The game will be the preliminary event leading into the NAIA Football National Championship Saturday, Dec. 18.
Hafner hauled in 31 catches for 354 yards and one score in 2021 for the Phoenix.
He recorded a season-high seven receptions for 71 yards against No. 1 Lindsey Wilson and accounted for 89 yards at home against Bethel.
Hafner led the team in catches his sophomore season with 19 and junior seasons with 20 receptions.
He was also Cumberland's primary punt returner for the past two seasons.
The NAIA East team will be led by Missouri Baptist head coach Jason Burianek. Burianek a former player at University of Colorado, has been leading the Spartans since the team was launched back in 2014.
The NAIA West squad will be led by Southwestern Assemblies of God University head coach Ryan Smith. Smith, a former quarterback at SAGU, became the head coach of the Lions in 2018.