Joseph Rushin scores 3 TD's --
LEBANON -- Keiser University scored 14 points during a 17-second span late in the second quarter and Cumberland never recovered in Saturday's 38-26 loss to the Seahawks at Nokes-Lasater Field.
Leading 10-7, Keiser return specialist Sage Chen-Young hauled back a Helmon Garcia punt some 63 yards to set up a 26-yard touchdown run by Marques Burgess with 1:58 remaining in the half.
The Seahawks then sprung an onside kick that set up a 49-yard touchdown run by Alfunso Elam at the 1:41 mark for a 24-7 Keiser lead at intermission.
"We didn't handle adversity very well there at the end of the half," CU coach Tim Mathis said. "They're a good football team, but I don't think they're better than us. I think they wanted to play more than we did.
"We were thinking we could just show up and beat 'em. The only real positive is that we came out in the second half and played."
With the win, Keiser improved to 3-0 and moved up from No. 24 to No. 22 in the NAIA Weekly Coaches Poll.
The Phoenix slid to 3-1 and dropped from No. 23 to out of the Top 25 headed into an open date this Saturday.
Cumberland quarterback Joseph Rushin ran for three touchdowns and completed 10-of-18 pass attempts and threw an interception.
All told, the Phoenix offense accumulated 259 yards, rushing for 153 yards and 106 yards though the air.
CU won the time of possession battle for the third time this season.
Telvin Rucker registered 50 yards on 16 touches and freshman Treylon Sheppard had 42 yards on 12.
Kris Parker added one rushing touchdown of three yards and finished with 16 yards on eight attempts.
Kendall Johnson had 61 yards receiving and picked up 30 yards on the ground.
Champ Leddon paced the defensive effort with nine tackles (six solo) and Aaron White collected eight total tackles with three for a loss and one sack.
Malik Trollinger and Damian Starks each had four tackles and one forced fumble.