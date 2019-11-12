Saturday, Nov. 16 at Toyota Stadium --
Cumberland's football team will close out the 2019 season on the road Saturday, taking on Mid-South Conference rival Georgetown.
Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Toyota Stadium. Live radio coverage begins at 12 Noon on WANT FM-98.9.
CU enters Saturday's season finale 5-4 overall / 3-2 in the MSC while the Tigers head into Senior Day 4-5 / 3-3.
Georgetown led 10-7 after one quarter, but came out on the short end of a 34-18 loss at No. 7-ranked Lindsey Wilson Saturday, Nov. 8.
The Phoenix of Coach Tim Mathis moved to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in the MSC following a 28-13 road win over Campbellsville College Nov. 8.
Saturday's game at Georgetown brings down the curtain on the football careers of some 20 Cumberland seniors.
"These guys mean the world to me," Mathis said. "They stayed with us during the coaching change and they've helped keep this program moving forward."
Cumberland 28, Campbellsville 13
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY -- Everything came together Saturday as Cumberland's defensive unit forced four turnovers and the offense reeled off several chunk plays in a decisive 28-13 win over Campbellsville at Finley Stadium.
CU's offense ground out 276 yards rushing as eight different Phoenix carried the ball.
QB Joseph Rushin completed 8-of-13 for 147 yards and one touchdown.
Freshman Treylon Sheppard ran for 106 yards, the first 100-yard rushing effort of his young career.
Senior Telvin Rucker posted 62 yards and a pair of scores while Rushin kept the Tigers guessing with 55 yards on 14 carries.
All told, the Phoenix offense produced eight plays of 15 yards or longer.
"We left several plays out there -- missed connecting on a couple of long pass plays," Coach Mathis said.
"We're getting better on offense. The chunk plays on the edge helped keep Campbellsville's defense honest. I'm tickled to death with our execution."
Cumberland's pass rush was relentless, sacking Campbellsville quarterbacks eight times and knocking starter Talaileva Sufia from the game with 5:48 remaining in the third period.
On that play, Sufia attempted a screen pass along the right hash, but senior defensive end Justin Brown deftly stepped in front of the ball for an interception.
The Lebanon native then set sail for the goal line with a 36-yard interception return -- boosting CU's lead to 21-10.
Linebacker Jon Carrothers finished with a game-high 10 tackles and two QB sacks. Malik Trollinger posted 2.5 sacks, Ahmed Taylor registered 1.5 and Kevin McKenzie recorded a strip sack that led to a Phoenix score.
As a team, Cumberland piled up 423 yards in total offense on 69 snaps -- an average of 6.1 yards per play.
Junior punter Helman Garcia was spectacular -- averaging 35.5 yards on six punts with three being downed inside the Campbellsville 20.
NAIA all-star game --
Cumberland seniors Aaron White and Tyler Tate have been selected to play in the inaugural NAIA Senior Football Classic.
The game will feature NAIA senior football players from around the nation that are nominated and selected by NAIA football head coaches.
The players are separated into east and west teams and will take the field at Memorial Stadium in Savannah, Ga., Saturday, Dec. 14, a week prior to the 2019 NAIA Football National Championship in Ruston, La.
Tate, a redshirt senior, is a native of Whitwell while White, is a native of Nashville and a former standout at Hillwood High.