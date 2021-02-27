LEBANON – Bogged down by 10 penalties, four turnovers and soggy conditions, Cumberland's football team dropped to 0-3 on the 2021 spring season following Friday's 19-7 loss to No. 17 Georgetown at Nokes-Lasater Field.
Down 19-0 early in the third period, the Phoenix buckled down and played better on both sides of the ball the rest of the way, but had too steep a hill to climb.
“At that point (down 19-0) it would have been easy to just say 'to heck with it' and shut things down,” said CU coach Tim Mathis. “But the kids came back and battled. The defense played lights out in the second half.
“There at the end we pretty much had to throw the ball every play and that's not what we do best. Again, it comes down to turnovers costing us on offense. We have to stop the turnovers so we can move the ball and function.”
Cumberland managed just 215 yards of offense – 169 coming on the ground from 46 carries. Two Phoenix quarterbacks (Avery Harris and Brandon Edmondson) combined to complete 9-of-27 passes, for just 46 yards.
CU's Treylon Sheppard punched in his fifth touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter, finishing with 127 yards on 27 carries. on 27 carries for 127 yards – including a long run 68 yards.
Georgetown (2-0) put up 308 yards of offense, 235 yards in the air, and 73 on the ground. A two-quarterback system saw starter Hunter Krause complete 9-of-19 passes for 154 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Zach Dampier went 9-of-15 for 81 yards.
Tiger wide receiver Jake Johnson caught six balls for 89 yards and a score while Isaiah Cobb carried12 times for 41 yards and Nick Conley had 8 carries for 30 yards and a TD.
The Woodall boys (Travis and Tanner) combined for 14 tackles, five tackles for loss for 20 yards and three quarterback sacks.
Defensive back Jamaal Thompson came up with a diving interception in the second half while Chase Whittemore recovered a fumble, had a tackle for loss and was in on three tackles.
Idle March 5, the Phoenix return to action Friday, March 12 as defending MSC champion Lindsey Wilson College comes to town for a 6 p.m. contest at Nokes-Lasater Field.
"The open date comes at a pretty good time," Coach Mathis said. "We're kind of banged up and we need to take a deep breath as a team."