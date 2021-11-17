CU graduate & former quarterback -
LEBANON - Looking for, in his words, "new professional challenges," Broc Loveless submitted his resignation as Cumberland University's offensive coordinator Monday, Nov. 15 following the final football game of the 2021 season.
"Football is all I've done for as long as I can remember," Loveless said. "I want to see if there's something else out there. I've loved my time at Cumberland, this will always be home to me."
"This breaks my heart," said Cumberland head coach Tim Mathis. "Broc is like a little brother to me. But I certainly understand his situation. I wish Broc and Chelsey nothing but the best."
"Broc has been at Cumberland for the past ten years. He has been a player, graduate assistant, assistant coach, and offensive coordinator," said CU Director of Athletics Ron Pavan. He has done so much for our community and program and we wish him nothing but continued success in his new future."
Loveless met his wife, the former Chelsey Hall, at Cumberland. She is now working as the girls basketball coach at Friendship Christian School.
He is a two-time graduate of Cumberland, having earned his bachelor’s in Health and Human Performance with minors in Strength and Conditioning and Health in 2014 and received his master's degree in Sports Management in December 2018.
A native of Maury County, Loveless came to Cumberland out of Spring Hill High School and worked his way into a role by his redshirt freshman season.
He played in 32 career games for Cumberland, rushing for 1,520 yards and 24 touchdowns while throwing for 1,774 yards and 15 TDs, splitting time throughout his career with Reed Gurchiek.
He led the team in rushing and scoring as a junior and senior, collecting 750 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior and 547 yards and eight TDs as a senior. He played in all 22 games in his final two years at Cumberland.
After his playing career ended in 2014, he spent two seasons at NCAA Division III Millikin University in Decatur, Ill., working with defensive backs and wide receivers.
He served as the team’s video coordinator and assistant recruiting coordinator during his time with the Big Blue. before returning to Cumberland as a graduate assistant in 2017.
Loveless quickly rose through the ranks earning a full-time assistant position as the quarterbacks coach and then being promoted to Offensive Coordinator in 2019.
Since 2017, he helped develop 14 offense players that garnered either First Team or Second Team All-Conference honors since 2017.
The offense finished 10th in the NAIA in 2020 in rushing offense averaging 221.9 yards per game and tallied 1,553 yards on the ground.
Loveless has coached First Team Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division Running Backs Treylon Sheppard and Telvin Rucker.
In 2020, Sheppard earned NAIA All-American honorable mention honors after becoming the first CU running back to rush for over 1,000 yards in the past nine seasons.
In 2018, Rucker rushed for 8 touchdowns and 691 yards on 142 carries.