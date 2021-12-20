LEABNON - Cumberland University head football coach Tim Mathis has reorganized his offensive staff in the wake of last month's resignation by offensive coordinator Broc Loveless, who went full-time into the real estate business.
Mathis has hired Josh Qualls to head up the passing game while offensive line coach Chris Barton has been promoted to run game coordinator.
Qualls comes to CU following a season as a member of Coach Rick Stockstill's staff at Middle Tennessee State where he worked as an offensive graduate assistant.
A native of Pine Bluff, AR, Qualls spent two years coaching at Arkansas-Monticello before hooking up with the Blue Raiders.
Middle Tennessee finished the 2021 season 7-6 with a 31-24 come from behind win over Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl last Friday -- scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter.
In his first season with UAM, Qualls coached the wide receivers and helped the Weevils to a bowl game appearance and a 6-6 record in 2018. In 2019, he coached the tight ends and H-backs.
Before his coaching days, Qualls played quarterback Arkansas Tech University under current MTSU offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon.
Dearmon's offense at Middle Tennessee averaged just under 30 points per game, 361 total yards per game and 5.1 yards per offensive snap.
"Josh is a disciple of Brent Dearmon, who I consider one of the best offensive minds in football," Mathis said.
"We're ecstatic to bring him on board. He's young, has a good football mind and is eager to get started here at Cumberland."
Qualls went on to graduate from Arkansas Tech in 2017 with a degree in Rehabilitation Science.
He earned his masters of physical education and coaching from Arkansas-Monticello in 2021.
Barton is coming off his first season as the offensive line coach for the Phoenix.
Prior to this role, Barton had been working on Georgia Southern University's football staff since 2017 in a variety of roles.