MSC holds spring gridiron season -
And you thought the Super Bowl marked the end of football for 2021.
In the words of the gridiron sage Lee Corso, "Not so fast my friend."
Stymied during the fall of 2020 due to COVID-19, Cumberland University's Phoenix embarks Friday on an abbreviated seven-game schedule against only Mid-South Conference opponents at Lebanon's Nokes-Lasater Field.
The Saints of Thomas More University out of Crestview Hills, KY will provide the opposition. Kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. in an attempt to avoid plunging temperatures after dark.
Live radio coverage on WANT-FM 98.9 and WCOR AM-1490 cranks up with a 2:30 p.m. pregame show.
Tickets are available only at www.gocumberlandathletics.com/tickets.
"I'm just thankful we're going to play," said CU coach Tim Mathis as he prepares for his third season at the helm of the Phoenix football program since taking over for Donnie Suber back in January of 2018.
Mathis welcomes back sophomore Treylon Sheppard, who ran for 418 yards on 90 carries (4.6 per) in 10 games in 2019.
A native of Tallapoosa, Ga., Sheppard led the entire state of Georgia in rushing as a high school senior in 2018 -- gaining 2,944 yards for Haralson County.
In 2019 Sheppard split time with the graduated Telvin Rucker, but this season look for the speedster to be Cumberland's featured back.
"Treylon can scoot," Mathis said. "He's becoming more and more comfortable with the way we play offensively and I think folks are going to be impressed.
"The long off-season has been good for him. Treylon is bigger, faster and stronger."
Redshirt freshman Wade Cartwright (5-11, 196) from Bremen, Ga. will handle the quarterback duties. A three-year starter in high school, Cartwright has all the tools to be an effective field general in Cumberland's option-based offensive attack.
"He was a redshirt in 2019," Mathis said, and he's had the benefit of fall practice in 2020 and our preseason work here this spring."
Opening holes along the front line will be several returning starters, including left tackle Wyatt Page (6-3, 252, R-SR from Creek Wood High), guard Josh Mathis (6-6, 291, R-SO from Powder Springs, Ga.), center Greg Davis (6-1, 231, R-SR from Mansfield, Tx.), right guard Malik Hall (6-1, 317, freshman from Alcoa) and Ronaldo Marmolejo (6-1, 249, soph from Stevenson, Ala.) at right tackle.
Manning the receiver spots are veterans Ian Hafner (6-1, 192, R-SR from Beech) and Shaw Nibblett (6-4, 180, R-SO from Hoover, Al.) along with transfer Jaylen Taylor (6-0, 190 from Grand View, In.).
Haffer caught 20 passes in 2019 for 189 yards (9.4 per) and a TD while Nibblett hauled in 11 passes for 125 yards (11.4 per) and a score
Play at the two slot positions will be filled by three players, including: senior Kaleb Witherspoon from Brownsville, freshman Brett Robinson from Wilson Central and junior Riley Darden from Tullahoma.
Witherspoon is making the move to offense after having played in the secondary in the past.
Look for the Phoenix to operate in a base 4-2 front, rolling several defensive lineman in and out during the game.
The line will be anchored by Tamim Aldarawcheh (5-10, 258), a redshirt senior from Nashville's Overton High School.
"Tamin missed all of the 2019 season with an injury," Coach Mathis said. "He's a leader and awfully hard to block."
Redshirt sophomore Chase Whittemore (5-9, 229) from Lafayette is another solid run-stopper who will draw double team blocks
Physical redshirt junior Champ Leddon (5-11, 194) out of Locust Grovs, Ga. gets the start at nickle back.
Norcross, Ga. redshirt senior Jace Capps (6-0, 219) and redshirt junior Brandon Taylor (6-0, 209) will be the starting linebackers.
Speedy junior Jimmy Turner (5-9, 177) from Hoover, Al. returns in the secondary at corner along with veteran redshirt senior Tony Bennett (5-11, 165 from Hoover, Al.) and senior Prentice Summerall (5-10, 166 from Memphis).
Senior transfer Jamir Johnson from Kentucky Wesleyan (6-0, 202 Perry, Ga.) starts at free safety.
"I like this team," Coach Mathis said. "We've been through a lot over the past 18 months or so.
"We've grown as a team and I like the way the guys pull for each other."
Attendance policy -- Social distancing will be required while attending games at 5,000-seat Nokes-Lasater Field and fans are expected to wear a mask at all times in each venue.
All fans will still be required to go through the COVID-19 symptom check prior to entering any venue.
Cumberland University students, faculty, and staff will be allowed to attend home sporting events.
The Cumberland Sports Network will provide free streaming of varsity regular-season contests. Links to the video streams can be found at gocumberlandathletics.com by navigating to the team’s schedule page.