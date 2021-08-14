LEBANON - Trying to their best to beat the heat and humidity, Cumberland's football team engaged in a situational "thud" scrimmage at Nokes-Lasater Field.
"Thud" work is conducted without pads on the lower body and focuses on technique minus the extreme violence. Blocks are full speed, but backs and receivers are down on first touch. No one is supposed to be taken to the ground.
"When you think about it, we played a real game back on April 9," Coach Tim Mathis said. "We're trying to keep our big guys healthy and limit the collisions as much as possible."
Offense versus defense, kicking game without resistance and situational substitution was the order of the day as Mathis and his staff tried to get as many of the 130-odd players in camp on film.
During my nearly hour-long stay, some positives included: no fumbles or bad exchanges by the offense, the defense lined up correctly and flew to the football. Punters boomed the ball, four quarterbacks took snaps and three tailbacks carried the ball.
Negatives: kickers went 0-for-3 on field goal attempts.
Earlier in the week, Coach Mathis gave the team an afternoon off in favor of a swimming trip to Sports Village.
Camp continues Sunday with optional church services in the morning, followed by brunch in the Phillips Dining Hall. Meetings commence at 1:15 pm followed by practice at 3:45.
Classes start Monday, Aug. 23 followed by the first game Saturday, Sept. 4 at Keiser University in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The home-opener is Saturday, Sept. 11 against St. Thomas.
CU to utilize ticket app -
The official ticketing provider for Cumberland Athletics, Hometown Ticketing has launched the Hometown Fan App for our fans to purchase tickets to home events.
This app allows users to search for Cumberland University’s events, purchase tickets, and keep track of those tickets all in one place: their smartphone. Simple, easy-to-use, and convenient, the app will offer another way for fans to manage their tickets.
All that the fans have to do to start using the app is download it to their iOS or Android device. From there, they can search for Cumberland University and buy their tickets. Once purchased, their tickets are saved directly in the app, so they can easily find and pull them up to be scanned at the gate.
The app will also work for away games with teams that have Hometown Ticketing. Bethel, Campbellsville, Freed-Hardeman, and Lindsey Wilson as well as the Mid-South Conference have partnerships with Hometown Ticketing.
Cumberland University athletics sells tickets to all football games, men's and women's basketball games, and baseball games. Buy your tickets early and skip the line at the events.