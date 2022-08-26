Phoenix open 2022 season at home -
LEBANON - Saturday opens up a new season for Cumberland football with several key returners and a basket full of newcomers eager to put together a great season.
The Phoenix will take on Point University (GA) at Nokes-Lasater Field.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 pm with live radio coverage beginning at 5:30 on WANT-FM 98.9 with Christian Kaposy and Bob Lea on the call.
Single-game tickets are available online at gocumberlandathletics.com/tickets.
Head coach Tim Mathis enters his fifth season with Cumberland after a 3-7 campaign in 2021.
Among the key returnees is 2020 NAIA All-American running back Treylon Sheppard and 2021 Mid-South Conference Second Team honoree Champ Leddon.
"This is probably the closest team we have ever had," Mathis said.
"A lot of times in college you have the offense and the defense this year we have Cumberland. It will help on game days for sure when everybody is cheering each other on the sidelines."
"We have a quality bunch of leaders that are older and that will help us. I think all of these guys all believe that we can be a good football team and
Other returning starters include: receivers Jaylen Taylor and Shaw Niblett as well as linemen Logan Bell and Ronaldo Marmolejo.
On the defensive side of the bal CU returns two solid linebackers in Leddon and Travis Woodall.
On the edge, Woodall's twin Tanner will be a force this season. In the secondary, Brandon Pace starts at cornerback along with Trevor Griffin.
Newcomers figure to get on the field in a huirry, especially ofensive linemen.
"The biggest role for the newcomers this year will be on the O-line and D-line," Mathis said."Some of the guys are going to have put in meaningful minutes. In years past, we'd just have six guys for the offensive line. This year we are deeper than ever and I think these freshmen will help us a bunch."
Several transfers are expected to make their mark.
"We added Corey Johnson at running back and Jarious Johnson at running back and Joe Johnson at tight end. Those guys are good enough to play anywhere in the country.
"Our running back room is crazy with depth and it doesn't matter who is in there. We have four guys that can start anywhere. Joe Johnson is a difference maker and will be a matchup nightmare because he can split out to receiver as well."
"On the defensive side, Lennon Harris is a grad transfer from Georgetown who's going to help us because of his experience. Solomon Maosa is going to be special. All of these guys should be impact players this year."
