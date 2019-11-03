Freshman shines at McCabe --
Cumberland University freshman Tilde Rolandsson finished tied for sixth place in the Metro Parks Town & Country Invitational, garnering Mid-South Conference Women's Golfer of the Week accolades, as announced Monday by the league office.
The Karlstad, Sweden native opened up day one at the McCabe Golf Course Oct. 28 tying for first on the individual leaderboards with a one-under-par. She collected three birdies and two bogeys in round one.
Rolandsson finished six-over-par 76 Tuesday, Oct. 29, carding one birdie.
The Phoenix finished fifth as a team against top in-state NCAA Division I teams.
The McCabe event marked the final fall tournament of the season for Cumberland.