Esco Walker places 2nd at 133 -
WICHITA, KS -- Led by 133-pound national runner-up Esco Walker, Cumberland University saw five grapplers medal and earn All-America status at last week's NAIA National Championships at Hartman Arena.
The Phoenix placed fifth as a team -- the highest final finish in the history of the program and just a year after being ranked 20th at the end of the season.
Life University finished with 158 points to earn the team title with Grand View (Iowa) earning runner-up with 153 points.
Rounding out the top five were third place Lindsey Wilson with 89 points, fourth place Indiana Tech with 75.5 points and fifth place Cumberland with 74 team points.
Walker, a two-time Junior College All-America selection at North Idaho Community College, transferred to Cumberland in January, just in time to participate in the Mid-South Conference Tournament -- winning the 133-pound weight class.
Walker (Charlotte, NC ) ran the table through the tournament to make it to the National Championship bout, going through three of the best wrestlers in the country to get to the finals.
He defeated No. 12 Eli Watson from Providence, No. 4 Nick Kunz from Montana State-Northern and No. 1 seed Matt Gimson (8-6) from Indiana Tech in the semifinals before the title match.
Walker took on Matt Grimson's identical twin Conner Gimson in the title bout falling in a 4-2 decision.
The first period ended in a 0-0 period. In the second period, Walker took a 1-0 lead after an escape, but Gimson got the escape and a take down in the third period to take a 3-1 advantage.
With less than 20 seconds left, Walker used an escape to get one-point back, but could not get the take down to win the title.
A junior, Walker finished the 2021 portion of his season with a record of 12-2.
Cumberland's 165-pound wrestler Cole Smith earned third place in the NAIA Nationals to wrap up a 23-1 season.
A native of Illinois and a transfer from Old Dominion University, Smith scored a Major Decision (8-0) over Campbellsville's Gavin Smith in the third place match.
Cumberland senior Patrick Depiazza out of Cedar Springs, MI closed out his season 12-4 and finished fourth in the heavyweight division. Depiazza defeated Joshua Isaac of Missouri Valley College 5-1 in the semifinals of the consolation bracket.
He lost to Aaron Johnson from Mid-South Conference rival the University of the Cumberlands 3-1 in the third place match.
Depiazza was sent to the consolation bracket by the eventual national champion, Brandon Reed from Lindsey Wilson.
Anthony Maia, Cumberland's 149-pound entry from Iowa by way of Palm Lakes Community College in Florida, placed fifth.
Closing the books on a 12-5 season, Maia, a senior, lost to Jack Latimer from Arizona Christian in the consolation semifinals.
Cumberland senior grappler Carter Cox finished the 2021 season 15-5 overall following a sixth place finish in the 125-pound division of the national tournament.
Carter, a senior out of Ellsworth CC in Kansas, who entered the tournament as the No. 8 seed, dropped an 11-4 decision to No. 7 seed Daniel Vargas of Doane, NE.