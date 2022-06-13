A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Some passing clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Plentiful sunshine. Record high temperatures expected. High 99F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN...11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening and from 11
AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 96°
Heat Index: 110°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 8 mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 95°
Heat Index: 109°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
UV Index: 2 Low
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 93°
Heat Index: 105°
UV Index: 1 Low
Wind: SSW @ 6 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 91°
Heat Index: 103°
UV Index: 0 Low
Wind: SSW @ 4 mph
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 99°
Wind: S @ 4 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 95°
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 92°
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 91°
Wind: SSW @ 5 mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 90°
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 89°
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 88°
Visibility: 9 mi
Cumberland baseball camps come to a close this week
Attention to detail at last week's Fundamental Camp at Ernest L. Stockton Field
Cumberland baseball coach Ryan Hunt mans the concession stand during snack time
Athletes are measured in the standing broad jump Saturday, June 11 at the Cumberland football camp
Skill position players getting loose at the start of Cumberland's one-day football camp June 11 at Nokes-Lasater Field
Skill position players are times in the shuttle drill
Cumberland head football coach Tim Mathis addresses the morning session June 11 at Nokes-Lasater Field
Soccer, basketball & football -
LEBANON - Summer camps, like the temperature, are heating up at Cumberland University.
Cumberland University's popular baseball camps wrap up this week while soccer and both basketball programs have plans for camps later in the month.
CU football just completed a one-day camp Saturday, June 11 at Nokes-Lasater Field with another session on tap for Saturday, July 9.
For registration, details and cost visit www.cumberlandcamps.com.
Co-ed soccer camp - Cumberland University will hold two sessions of soccer camp for boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 13.
The first session is June 20-23 with the second session planned June 27-30 -- both sessions on campus at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
Each camper is required to provide the following: a soccer ball, shin guards, soccer cleats, sneakers, sunscreen and a water bottle.
Water will be provided to campers, but no cups. Camp will be held between the hours of 9-11:30 a.m. at a cost of $125 per camper. Each attendee will receive a Cumberland University soccer t-shirt.
For more information, call Coach Adam Grant at (615) 547-1316.
Girls basketball camp - Cumberland women's coach Scott Blum will hold a camp for girls in grades 4 through 8 June 15 and 16 at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Cost is $75 per camper with sessions running between the hours of 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Details are available online at www.cumberlandcamps.com.
Boys basketball - The Cumberland men's basketball coach Jeremy Lewis will hold a camp for boys ages six thru 13 Monday, June 20 thru Thursday, June 23 at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Camp runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; cost is $150 per camper and includes lunch in the Phillips Dining Hall.
Each camper receives a Cumberland basketball t-shirt.
All campers should bring a water bottle. Water is provided, but cups are not.
Concessions will be available with Powerade and snack.
For information, visit www.cumberlandbasketballcamps.com.
