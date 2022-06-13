Soccer, basketball & football -

LEBANON - Summer camps, like the temperature, are heating up at Cumberland University.

Cumberland University's popular baseball camps wrap up this week while soccer and both basketball programs have plans for camps later in the month.

CU football just completed a one-day camp Saturday, June 11 at Nokes-Lasater Field with another session on tap for Saturday, July 9.

For registration, details and cost visit www.cumberlandcamps.com.

Co-ed soccer camp - Cumberland University will hold two sessions of soccer camp for boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 13.

The first session is June 20-23 with the second session planned June 27-30 -- both sessions on campus at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.

Each camper is required to provide the following: a soccer ball, shin guards, soccer cleats, sneakers, sunscreen and a water bottle.

Water will be provided to campers, but no cups. Camp will be held between the hours of 9-11:30 a.m. at a cost of $125 per camper. Each attendee will receive a Cumberland University soccer t-shirt.

For more information, call Coach Adam Grant at (615) 547-1316.

Girls basketball camp - Cumberland women's coach Scott Blum will hold a camp for girls in grades 4 through 8 June 15 and 16 at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.

Cost is $75 per camper with sessions running between the hours of 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Details are available online at www.cumberlandcamps.com.

Boys basketball - The Cumberland men's basketball coach Jeremy Lewis will hold a camp for boys ages six thru 13 Monday, June 20 thru Thursday, June 23 at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.

Camp runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; cost is $150 per camper and includes lunch in the Phillips Dining Hall.

Each camper receives a Cumberland basketball t-shirt.

All campers should bring a water bottle. Water is provided, but cups are not.

Concessions will be available with Powerade and snack.

For information, visit www.cumberlandbasketballcamps.com.