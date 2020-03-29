Nashville native, TSU transfer
LEBANON -- Cumberland men's basketball standout Jalen Duke added NAIA All-America accolades to his list of accomplishments in his lone season with the Phoenix, as announced by the national office last week.
Duke, a transfer from Tennessee State University, notched honorable mention honors after averaging 17.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season.
The senior guard scored at least 20 points in a game 10 times this season, including a career-high 33 points in the Phoenix win at Oakwood University back in January.
The Nashville native, who prepped at Martin Luther King, Jr. Magnet, enjoyed his best week in early December when he tallied 61 points in three games to earn Mid-South Conference Player of the Week honors.
In conference play Duke averaged 16.9 ppg, which ranks fourth in the conference behind Reece Brooks (Lindsey Wilson), Tevin Olison (Cumberlands) and Kyree Elder (Shawnee State). All three also garnered All-American honors.
As the season came to an abrupt end with a 69-64 loss to Life University in the first round of the Mid-South Conference championships, Duke finished with the best three-point percentage in the country -- shooting 54.6 percent from behind the arc.
Cumberland wrapped up the 2019-2020 season with a record of 13-17 overall and 4-13 in the MSC.
The last CU player to earn All-America honors was Diondrey Holt Jr. in the 2017-2018 season.
ALL-MSC -- In early March Duke was voted first team All Mid-South Conference. He also received the team's Champion of Character honor.