Cumberland's basketball teams open play in the revamped Mid-South Conference Thursday with a trip to McKenzie for a doubleheader with Bethel University.
The CU women take the court at 5:30 p.m. for their first action of the season while the Cumberland men (0-1) take on the Wildcats at 8 p.m.
A video feed and live stats are available via gocumberlandathletics.com.
Cumberland's teams are scheduled to entertain new MSC member Freed-Hardeman University in a Saturday twinbill at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena. The women's game tips at 1:30 p.m. followed by the men at 4 p.m.
Advance tickets are available via gocumberlandathletics.com/tickets.
(men) Asbury 74, Cumberland 71
LEBANON – Leander Ridgeway nailed two free throws with 12.1 seconds left in regulation to lift Asbury University to a 74-71 victory over Cumberland Saturday afternoon at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena in the season-opener for both squads.
With 26.9 seconds remaining, CU's Jaylen Negron scored on a driving layup to trim Asbury's lead to just 72-71, but Ridgeway's free throws pushed the margin to three.
Phoenix newcomer Tavon King's deep jumper from the top of the key rattled off the front rim at the buzzer, allowing the Eagles to escape overtime.
Despite playing without several players due to injury, sickness and eligibility issues, CU head coach Jeremy Lewis felt his squad could have played better – especially on the defensive end of the floor.
“Obviously, we're an undersized team right now,” Coach Lewis said, “and if you're undersized, you need to speed the game up and play aggressive defense. I felt like the first five minutes of the game and the last four minutes we were really good defensively.
“For us, this has got to be a learning situation. When a kid steps on the floor for us, he's got to compete his tail off every second he's out there. Our lineup will probably change in about two weeks, but for right now – we've got to roll with the guys we've got.”
Cumberland finished 25-of-57 from the field (43.9 percent) but went just 7-of-25 (28 percent) from behind the arc. The Eagles were red-hot from deep in the second half, nailing 7-of-11 3-point attempts (64 percent) in the final 20 minutes.
The Phoenix connected on just 14-of-21 attempts at the free throw line (66 percent) while Asbury stroked 18-of-25 (72 percent).
In his first game at Cumberland, King netted a team-high 17 points (11 in the second half), six rebounds, and five assists.
Transfer Devon Banks came off the bench to nail four 3-pointers en route to 14 points. Junior post Isaac Stephens added 13 points and eight boards while going 5-of-9 from the field.
“Right now, we don't have a true backup for Isaac, we don't have another true big on the floor” Lewis said. “When he gets the ball one-on-one, he's got to turn and put it in the basket. He plays so stinking hard, but we've got to him under control a little bit and get him to make easy plays.”
Negron added 10 points, four assists, and four rebounds. Junior college transfer Dwayne McClendon collected six points and six rebounds while TJ Stargell had eight points – going 3-of-5 from the field.
Asbury placed four players in double-digits led by Ridgeway and Eric Powell who each posted18 points.
Ridgeway also had a game-high 17 boards and went 12-of-12 from the free-throw line. Powell went 4-of-5 from deep and added two assists.
Nick Fort posted 12 points and four rebounds for Asbury and John Shoulders came off the bench for 13 big points including two triples late in the game.