Asbury College provides the opposition -
LEBANON -- Third-year head coach Jeremy Lewis and his Cumberland University men's basketball team are scheduled to open the 2020 - 2021 season at home Saturday against Asbury College out of Wilmore, KY.
Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Cumberland returns six letter winners and has brought in a wealth of experience in the newcomers this season.
The Phoenix went 13-17 (4-12 MSC) a season ago but easily could have had a better record dropping 11 games by 10 points or less.
The team made massive strides last season and look to continue the improvement this year.
CU put together a five-game win streak the first since the 2013-14 season.
Coach Lewis, a Cumberland graduate and former player for the Phoenix, recognizes what this program can be and is eager to take that next step.
"We had our first team meeting, and the message was this is the year that we are supposed to get over the hump and that's not pressure," said Lewis. "It should be fun because I have high expectations for this group."
Among the key returnees is Mt. Juliet High graduate Isaac Stephens (6'7", 236). A hard-working junior post player, Stephens averaged 8.5 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game last season. He has started in 38 of 39 games in his CU career.
Among the new faces this season is Tavon King is a senior transfer from the University of North Alabama. He is a quick, explosive guard with a lot of high-level basketball experience playing in over 50 games at UNA. King will bring leadership and grit to this year's team.
Dwayne McClendon is a 6'6" forward transferring in from College of the Siskiyous in California. McClendon was a two-time Golden Valley All-Conference selection. His freshmen season he led the league in scoring and last year averaged 15.8 points and six rebounds per contest. He shot nearly 40% from three and was an 80% free throw shooter at College of the Siskiyous. Coach Lewis said, "Wayne McClendon is a name people should get used to hearing," in an earlier interview.
Devon Banks is another transfer guard from West Valley Community College. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in his conference last season. Banks has the ability to shoot the basketball and be a playmaker, but Coach Lewis says he can make plays without having to control the ball.
Other top returning players include:
TJ Stargell, a sophomore guard from Stone Mountain, Ga., finished with the fourth-most points of the team last year. He is another explosive guard that can blow past a defender as well as can stop on a dime for pull-up for a jumper. Stargell's 83 assists last season is fifth-most by a Phoenix in a season since 2003-04.
Jaylen Negron is another backcourt presence that does a lot of the little things very well. He played in 22 games last season averaging 5.6 points per game. He is a presence that opposing teams have to make sure to mark beyond the arc shooting 40% from three last season. He had huge games against Southeastern last season scoring 18 points and went for 23 points on the road at Life.
Kole Monson, Angel Pacheco-Ortiz and Chad Foster will add depth and seek expanded roles this season. Monson had very productive minutes in the first half against No. 1 Georgetown last season locking down some of the premier scorers in the country. Pacheco-Ortiz and Foster will play bigger roles this season with the team being smaller than years prior. Look for them to get their opportunities in the post this season.
Cumberland opens up the Mid-South Conference schedule on the road Thursday, Nov. 19 vs newcomer Bethel University before taking on Freed-Hardeman University on Nov. 21.
The Phoenix will host MSC opponents Shawnee State (Dec. 3) and Thomas More (Dec. 5) before the winter break.
The Cumberland men’s basketball team finished last season with a 13-17 record, missing out on the NAIA tournament before the cancellation of postseason play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Phoenix dropped 10 games by 10 or fewer points a year ago, they look to make a change this season.
Saturday's game, along with all home games will be broadcasted on the Cumberland Sports Network. Jon Boyce enters his 10th season calling Cumberland basketball games.