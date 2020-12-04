Phoenix place 4 in double figures -
LEBANON -- Finally with all hands on deck, Cumberland earned its first win of the season 68-57 over Mid-South Conference rival Shawnee State Thursday at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
The Phoenix (1-2, 1-1 MSC) had four starters reach double figures -- led by 22 from Aaron Ridley, who became eligible upon the end of the first semester.
Ridley, a senior from Macon, GA, posted 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting while adding six rebounds and three steals.
Making his Phoenix debut was Chattanooga native Tyler Byrd, who scored the first five points of the game and finished with 10 points and four rebounds.
Cumberland forced five turnovers and went on a 17-0 first half run -- pushing the score to 24-8 with six minutes left before intermission.
The Phoenix locked down Shawnee State with a 10-0 run to open the second half, moving the lead to 38-16.
Coach Jeremy Lewis' team never looked back and held a 20-point lead for the majority of the game.
Senior Tavon King picked up 17 points for the third-straight outing and TJ Stargell scored 14 points while adding five rebounds and four assists.
Junior Isaac Stephens (Mt. Juliet) finished with just four points, but had 10 boards and did an excellent job defensively matched up with Shawnee State big man EJ Onu.
CU shot 37.7% from the field and 41.2% from three, but one of the big differences in the game was the turnover battle.
Cumberland turned the ball over just nine times while forcing Shawnee State into 19 errors.
Shawnee State (4-2, 1-1 MSC) outrebounded Cumberland 46-34 and went a perfect 12-12 from the free-throw line.
Kolbie Johnson and James Jones had a 12 points for Shawnee State while Onu finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.
Cumberland is set to take on Pikeville Saturday at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.