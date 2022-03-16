Weekend schedule adjusted -
Cumberland baseball's weekend series with Campbellsville has been shifted to Saturday and Sunday due to rain in the forecast all day in Lebanon on Friday.
Saturday's doubleheader with the Tigers starts at 12 Noon with Sunday's single game set for 1 p.m.
Cumberland (6-2) enters the series in second place in the Mid-South Conference standings with Georgetown College (5-1).
Campbellsville comes to Ernest L. Stockton Field with a 2-3 conference record.
CU takes MSC series from Patriots -
The Cumberland Phoenix (12-15) took on the No. 17 University of the Cumberlands (14-9) in their Mid-South Conference series last Thursday and Friday.
Cumberland won the series 2-1 and improved to (6-2) in MSC play -- good enough for second place behind Georgetown (5-1).
“It was good to come back [on Friday] and that starting pitcher had us under control all game,” Cumberland coach Ryan Hunt said. “It’s a big series win, it gives us confidence going into next weekend.”
CU's Cole Turney hit three home runs with five runs batted in and Tyner Hughes had five hits and scored three runs, adding two homers in the series.
Hunter Rigsby was the Patriots starter in Friday's series finale. He tossed 6.2 innings surrendering three hits, but was not involved in the decision.
Rigsby, a transfer from the University of Kentucky, had a no-hitter going through the first four frames and struck out seven.
But CU scored five in the bottom of the eighth off reliever Chipper Korbacher and came away with a 5-2 victory.
Designated hitter Ethan Shelton got the go-ahead hit in the eighth to clinch the series over the Patriots.
The Wilson Central graduate finished 3-for-4 on the day and Hughes went 2-for-4.
“I just wanted to come up for my team in a big way, it felt great that I was able to do that,” Shelton said.
Shelton added that Rigsby was the best pitcher the Phoenix may have seen all season.
To help seal the series it was Cumberland infielder Jayden Hanna who turned a double-play, the third of the game, en route to taking down the Patriots last Friday.
“The ball was hit pretty decently and I just got the wrong hop and my main focus was to just get in front of it,” Hanna said. “I knew we had time with the guy going to second and I knew I didn’t need to panic or rush.”
Daniel Alvarez (2-2) picked up the pitching decision in relief of starter Cole Eigenhuis.
Eigenhaus struggled with his control, walking six over 7.2 innings, with a wild pitch, but he struck out five and allowed just two earned runs.
Looking back at Game One last Thursday the Patriots surrendered back-to-back home runs to Turney and Hughes to open the scoring.
“I just try to keep it simple with each at-bat,” Turney said. “The big thing for me is taking advantage of mistakes and getting into a hitters count.”
The Patriots added four late runs late as Cumberland claimed Thursday's series opener 9-5.
Starter Alex Smith (2-1) earned the decision, allowing only one run in six innings with five strikeouts.
Game Two found the Patriots clubbing 19 hits, seven for extra bases, off seven Cumberland pitchers in a lopsided 17-7 win over the Phoenix.
UC freshman Luis Alvarez bopped his first collegiate homer, a grand slam, to put his team ahead 9-0 in the third.
Turney and Hughes hit homers for the Phoenix, who finished with 11 hits in the slugfest.