Season opens Thursday, Nov. 19 -
Mid-South Conference officials, along with Lebanon's Cumberland University, released the 2020-21 men's and women's basketball schedules Monday, featuring a 22-game conference schedule beginning Thursday, Nov. 19, with the final game of the regular season slated for Feb. 20, 2021.
The MSC will continue with the typical Thursday and Saturday schedule with each team playing two conference games on Monday night.
All conference dates are women / men doubleheaders.
With the addition of Martin Methodist, Freed-Hardeman, and Bethel University to the MSC this year, the conference will have two groupings.
Cumberland's group features Bethel, Freed-Hardeman, Martin Methodist, Life University, and Lindsey Wilson.
The top two teams from each grouping will automatically qualify for the quarterfinals in the Mid-South Conference Championship Tournament.
The three-seed will play the six-seed and the four-seed will play the five-seed, higher seed hosts, with the winners advancing to the quarterfinals.
The women's opening round game will be on Monday, Feb. 22, and the men's opening round game will be played on Tuesday, February 23.
Plans call for the MSC quarterfinals to begin on Friday, Feb. 26 for the women and Saturday, Feb. 27 for the men.
The semifinals will be on Sunday, Feb. 28 and the Mid-South Conference Tournament Championship game will be held on Monday, March 1.
Cumberland opens up the re-vamped conference schedule on the road Thursday, Nov. 19 at MSC newcomer Bethel University before taking on Freed-Hardeman University Saturday, Nov. 21.
The Phoenix will host Shawnee State (Dec. 3) and Thomas More (Dec. 5) before the winter break.
Cumberland will return from the break and travel to Campbellsville on New Years' Eve.
The Phoenix will head north to play Georgetown on Saturday, Jan. 2.
Cumberland will host Lindsey Wilson Monday, Jan. 4, and Life on Jan. 7 at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
The Phoenix will finish off the first round of the schedule with away games at Martin Methodist (Jan. 9) followed by home game versus the University of the Cumberlands (Jan. 14) and Pikeville (Jan. 16).
Cumberland will go on the road for three straight games starting with Thomas More (Jan. 21) and then heading to Portsmouth, Ohio for a game with Shawnee State (Jan. 23).
The basketball teams will return to Tennessee to play Freed-Hardeman (Jan. 28) in Henderson and host Bethel on Jan. 30.
Cumberland will stay at home to host Georgetown (Feb. 4) and Campbellsville (Feb. 6) before another three-game road set against Lindsey Wilson (Feb. 8), Pikeville (Feb. 11), and the Cumberlands (Feb. 13).
The Phoenix will have two final games at home versus Martin Methodist (Feb. 18) and Life University (Feb. 20) before starting postseason play.