Cumberland finishes 3-7 overall -
GEORGETOWN, KY - Down 10-7 at intermission, No. 9-ranked Georgetown rallied with a 21-point third quarter blitz for a 28-10 victory over Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division opponent Cumberland Saturday at Toyota Stadium.
CU's fourth loss in a row wrapped up the 2021 season 3-7 overall, 2-5 MSC while Georgetown moved to 8-2, 5-2 with an eye on making the NAIA playoffs.
Georgetown stymied Cumberland's normally potent run game, holding the Phoenix to just 12 yards on the ground and 158 in total offense.
One of CU's few highlights was a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown by junior linebacker Champ Leddon (Locust Grove, GA).
On the interception, senior defensive end Jace Capps (Norcross, GA) forced Georgetown quarterback Brandon Burgess to hurry his throw.
Capps closed his Cumberland football career on a high note, posting nine tackles, 4.5 going for loss, including two quarterback sacks.
Junior linebacker Travis Woodall (Bridgeport, AL) registered 14 total tackles -- including 11 solos.
Senior defensive back Jamir Johnson (Perry, GA) and Leddon had seven tackles each in the loss.
Cumberland used three quarterbacks, starter Dylan Carpenter (11-of-21 passing, 62 yards), Brandon Edmonson (2-of-8, 17 yards) and Brayden Sanders (5-of-7, 67 yards).
Sanders, a freshman from South Pittsburg, also ran for nine yards and was sacked once as he took over on the final offensive drive of the day in his first action of the season.
Senior slot receiver Kaleb Witherspoon (Brownsville) hauled in 10 catches for 93 yards. He also ran four times for a net of seven yards.
Sophomore Styles Corder (Murfreesboro) led the team with two rushes for 27 yards.
Tailbacks Treylon Sheppard ran five times for minus-two yards while and James Christian ran five times for minus-five.
Georgetown posted 284 total yards of offense -- 206 coming on the ground. Jalen Lumpkin ran for 98 yards and one score on nine carries. Burgess completed 9-of-22 for 68 yards and two scores.
Georgetown 28, Cumberland 10
Cumberland 7 3 0 0 - 10
Georgetown 0 7 21 0 - 28
CU - Champ Leddon 79 yard INT return. Hunter Mathis kick. 3:39 first quarter.
GT - Aaron Maggard TD pass from Brandon Burgess. Joshua Edwards kick. 8:53 second quarter. 7 plays, 33 yards.
CU - Mathis 23 field goal. 00:11 second quarter. 9 plays, 22 yards.
GT - Jalen Lumpkin 16 run. Edwards kick. 12:45 third quarter. 4 plays, 51 yards.
GT - Zach Babb 9 run. Edwards kick. 9:21 third quarter. 4 plays, 24 yards.
GT - Jeremy Adams 7 pass from Burgess. Edwards kick. 6:38 third qauarter. 5 plays, 19 yards.