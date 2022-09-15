CU 23 WEB

Cumberland's Treylon Sheppard and the rest of the Phoenix will be back in action Saturday afternoon as they take on the University of Pikeville to open the MSC schedule.

 Steve Wampler

Sometimes the grind of practice is the best therapy.

Still reeling from the death of former player Marcus Webb in a Sept. 4 auto accident, Cumberland's football team went back to the practice field last week -- creating a daily two-hour window of normalcy for players and coaches.