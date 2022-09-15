Sometimes the grind of practice is the best therapy.
Still reeling from the death of former player Marcus Webb in a Sept. 4 auto accident, Cumberland's football team went back to the practice field last week -- creating a daily two-hour window of normalcy for players and coaches.
"We were in no kind of shape to play last week," said CU head coach Tim Mathis.
"Once we had firmed everything up with Reinhardt about not playing, we treated last week like an open date.
"Now we've turned our attention to a very good Pikeville team."
UPike enters Saturday's home game at the Hambley Athletic Complex 1-0 after defeating Kentucky Christian 54-33 in last Saturday's home opener.
The Bears scored 35 points in the fourth quarter with three quarterbacks combining to throw for over 500 yards.
Junior Lee Kirkland finished with four TD passes and 363 yards through the air on a 26-of-33 effort with one INT.
Saturday's contest marks the Mid-South Conference opener for both programs.
Live radio coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. on WANT FM 98.9 with kickoff slated for 2 p.m. Central.
The Phoenix enter Saturday's contest 2-0 after a come-from-behind 25-24 victory over Webber International Saturday, Sept. 3 at Nokes-Lasater Field.
Harris to moderate Tebow forum
WSMV sports anchor Chris Harris will moderate Cumberland's "Rise Above" discussion panel with Tim Tebow Saturday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in Baird Chapel.
In April, Cumberland announced two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick, Heisman Trophy winner and author Tebow as this year’s speaker at Homecoming.
After Tebow speaks at Nokes-Lasater Field prior to the 4 p.m. homecoming game, he will attend an invitation-only moderated discussion about making a difference in the lives of others with Harris and Cumberland’s Vice President for Athletics Ron Pavan.
To learn more about the Rise Above Speaker Series, visit cumberland.edu/riseabove/.
To purchase tickets to the 2 p.m. Tebow event that is open to the community, visit gocumberlandathletics.com/fanzone/riseaboveseries/.
Phoenix earns votes in poll
Cumberland football entered the polls this week in the receiving votes category for the first time since week five in the 2019 season, released by the national office Monday afternoon.
The Phoenix improved to 2-0 after coming back to defeat Webber International on September 3, 25-24 and opened the year with a dominant win 34-7 over Point University.
Lindsey Wilson is the highest ranked Mid-South Conference team at No. 3. Georgetown College moved up to No. 10 after starting 2-0 this season. Bethel jumped all the way up from not ranked to No. 16.
Morningside (Iowa) sits atop the poll with 444 points and all 19 first-place votes. Grand View (Iowa) is second with 427 points. Northwestern (Iowa) and Marian (Ind.) round out the top five with 388 and 384 points, respectively.
The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
The next poll is scheduled to come out on Monday, September 19.
Webb funeral service
Funeral services have been scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday at the Laughter Missionary Baptist Church 618 Willow Grove Rd, Covington for Marcus Webb, 22.
Interment will immediately following at Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford.
Cumberland will not hold practice Thursday in order for players and coaches to attend the service.
Receiver Niblett out for season
Redshirt junior wide receiver / punt returner Shaw Niblett, who suffered a serious knee injury in 2020, is probably out for the rest of the 2022 season after having incurred an injury to the other knee.
A native of Hoover, AL, Niblett caught 7 passes for 50 yards in Cumberland's 34-7 season opening victory over Point University.
Prior to his injury, he was listed as a starting wide receiver, primary punt returner and one of two kickoff returners on the CU depth chart.
Jamir Johnson charged
MURFREESBORO - The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team investigators have arrested the driver of the car that crashed into a tree Labor Day weekend, killing a former Cumberland football player and injuring others.
Jamir Johnson, 24, of Perry, GA, is charged with vehicular homicide and three-counts of vehicular assault. Johnson was treated for injuries at Nashville's Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was discharged on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The investigation shows Johnson was driving a red Dodge Charger on E. Clark Blvd., and ran off the road, and hit a tree in the early morning hours of Sept. 5.
Authorities indicate speed may have been a contributing factor to the crash. An open bottle of alcohol was found in the car.