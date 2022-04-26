10-seeded Phoenix take on No. 3 Thomas More -
Call it a "Revenge Tour" if you like, but the best No. 10 seed in small college baseball opens play in the opening round of the Mid-South Conference tournament Friday, April 29.
Fresh from a weekend junket to Pulaski where they dominated Tennessee Southern 19-6, 26-10 and 15-8, the Cumberland University Phoenix will travel to Crestview Hills, KY to take on No. 3-seed Thomas More University in the MSC opening round.
“The guys want to prove themselves as the best team in this conference,” Coach Ryan Hunt said.
“I do think they’re inspired and want to prove a point, but at the same time you have to control your emotions and just play the game in front of you.”
A single 1 p.m. game has been scheduled for Friday with an 11 a.m. start for Game 2. The "if necessary" game on Saturday would start at roughly 2 p.m.
Friday's live radio coverage is scheduled for WCOR-AM 1490 and WANTFM.com.
The Saints currently sport a record of (29-14, 15-7 MSC) while Cumberland stands an adjusted 9-39 and 6-17 after forfeiting 22 games due to a an eligibility issue.
Cumberland and Thomas Moore split a pair of games 6-3 and 4-5 back on Feb. 25 and 26 at a minor league park in Florence, KY.
The third game of the series was now played due to scheduling conflicts at the minor league park.
Opening round play is a best-of-three series on campus sites five teams advancing to Bowling Green Ballpark to face regular season champion Freed-Hardeman University (34-19, 19-5) for a double-elimination style tournament.
Second-seeded University of the Cumberlands (38-12, 18-6) plays host to No. 11-seed Tennessee Southern (14-31, 4-19) in their best-of-three.
Fourth-seeded Georgetown (28-17, 15-9) entertains No. 9-seed Pikeville (16-30, 6-17).
Fifth-seeded Bethel (15-20, 13-10) takes on eighth-seeded Lindsey Wilson (23-22, 10-14) in McKenzie while sixth-seeded Campbellsville (20-22, 11-11) plays hosts to No. 7-seed Shawnee State (21-24, 11-13).
Opening round winners move on to Bowling Green May 5-8 with the tournament champion advancing to the Opening Round of the Avista NAIA National Championships.
CU sweeps Tennessee Southern
PULASKI - Cumberland out-scored Tennessee Southern 60-24 to sweep the final three-game MSC series of the season last Friday and Saturday at Bobby Walker Field.
Jayden Hanna ripped three home runs and drove in nine on four hits while Nolan Machibroda accounted for three homers and nine RBIs on seven hits.
Tyler Stokes piled up a team-high 12 RBIs with seven hits over the series and bopped a homer in Game 1.
Game 1: CU 19, Tenn Southern 6
PULASKI - Cole Eigenhuis (4-3) was the beneficiary of an offensive explosion in Friday's 19-6 win over Tennessee Southern.
The sophomore pitched five innings and scattered 10 hits and struck out six.
Machibroda launched a two-run homer over the left-field wall as the Phoenix scored seven in the fifth inning, then added five more in the final two innings of play.
Stokes homered in the fifth to make it 10-4 while Tyner Hughes tripled in the eighth to score two runs.
Game 2: CU 26, Tennessee Southern 10
PULASKI - Cumberland scored a combined 19 runs during the second and third innings in Saturday's opener on the way to a 26-10 victory.
The Phoenix hit four home runs on 14 hits in that span in response to Tennessee Southern scoring two runs in the bottom of the first.
Shaw, MS native Trevor Muzzi (5-3) earned the decision, allowing eight hits and six runs in three innings of work.
Game 3: CU 15, Tennessee Southern 8
PULASKI - Hanna set the tone in Saturday's nightcap with a leadoff homer to dead center on the first pitch of the game.
He added an RBI double later in the contest.
CU broke open a 5-1 game with six in the top of the sixth, then added three more in the top of the ninth.
Senior Daniel Alvarez (7-2) went 5.1 innings for the decision, allowing five hits and three runs.
Down 12-8, the Firehawks loaded the bases in the eighth, but reliever Rance Pittman induced a double play ground ball to end the inning.
Stokes paced CU's 17-hit attack with a 2-for 4 effort and drove in five runs with his 10th home run of the season.
Cole Sanders finished with three hits and an RBI while Machibroda went 2-for-3 with three RBI.
“I would like to see us be a little bit more consistent on the mound,” Coach Hunt said. “Hopefully we continue to score runs like we have, but at some point we’re not going to score 10-19 runs a game. Somebody will hold us in check at some point.
“I think if we put together a complete game and come out on top in this series and get to Bowling Green, that’s the main goal for us right now."