Call it a "Revenge Tour" if you like, but the best No. 10 seed in small college baseball opens play in the opening round of the Mid-South Conference tournament Friday, April 29.
Fresh from a weekend junket to Pulaksi where they demolished Tennessee Southern 19-6, 26-10 and 15-8, the Cumberland University Phoenix travel to Crestview Hills, KY to take on No. 3-seed Thomas More University.
The Saints sport a record of (29-14, 15-7 MSC) while Cumberland stands an adjusted 9-39 and 6-17 after forfeiting 22 games due to a an eligibility issue.
Opening round play is a best-of-three series on campus sites five teams advancing to Bowling Green Ballpark to face regular season champion Freed-Hardeman University (34-19, 19-5) for the remainder of the tournament.
Second-seeded University of the Cumberlands (38-12, 18-6) plays host to No. 11-seed Tennessee Southern (14-31, 4-19) in their best-of-three.
Fifth-seeded Bethel (15-20, 13-10) takes on eighth-seeded Lindsey Wilson (23-22, 10-14) in McKenzie while sixth-seeded Campbellsville (20-22, 11-11) plays hosts to No. 7-seed Shawnee State (21-24, 11-13).
Opening round winner move on to Bowling Green May 5-8 with the tournament champion advancing to the Opening Round of the Avista NAIA National Championships.
Regular season finale - The Phoenix are scheduled to close out the regular season at Brescia University in Owensboro, KY Tuesday at 3 p.m.