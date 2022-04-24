CU tournament collage

Cumberland University baseball coach Ryan Hunt

Phoenix travel to Thomas More -

Call it a "Revenge Tour" if you like, but the best No. 10 seed in small college baseball opens play in the opening round of the Mid-South Conference tournament Friday, April 29.

Fresh from a weekend junket to Pulaksi where they demolished Tennessee Southern 19-6, 26-10 and 15-8, the Cumberland University Phoenix travel to Crestview Hills, KY to take on No. 3-seed Thomas More University.

The Saints sport a record of (29-14, 15-7 MSC) while Cumberland stands an adjusted 9-39 and 6-17 after forfeiting 22 games due to a an eligibility issue.

Opening round play is a best-of-three series on campus sites five teams advancing to Bowling Green Ballpark to face regular season champion Freed-Hardeman University (34-19, 19-5) for the remainder of the tournament.

Second-seeded University of the Cumberlands (38-12, 18-6) plays host to No. 11-seed Tennessee Southern (14-31, 4-19) in their best-of-three.

Fourth-seeded Georgetown (28-17, 15-9) entertains No. 9-seed Pikeville (16-30, 6-17).

Fifth-seeded Bethel (15-20, 13-10) takes on eighth-seeded Lindsey Wilson (23-22, 10-14) in McKenzie while sixth-seeded Campbellsville (20-22, 11-11) plays hosts to No. 7-seed Shawnee State (21-24, 11-13).

Opening round winner move on to Bowling Green May 5-8 with the tournament champion advancing to the Opening Round of the Avista NAIA National Championships.

Regular season finale - The Phoenix are scheduled to close out the regular season at Brescia University in Owensboro, KY Tuesday at 3 p.m.