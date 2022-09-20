Mid-South Conference football -
LEBANON - Looking to get back in the win column following a 47-37 loss at Pikeville last Saturday, Cumberland will play host to longtime Mid-South Conference rival No. 8-ranked Georgetown this weekend.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field. Live radio coverage begins at 1 p.m. on WANT FM 98.9 at 1 p.m. with Christian Kaposy and Bob Lea on the call.
Georgetown comes to Lebanon 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in the MSC following last Saturday's 23-13 home victory over Faulkner.
For the second straight week, the Tigers forced four turnovers and held Faulkner to just 278 total yards offense and 3-of-11 on third down.
Drew Hartz and Gehrig Slunaker split time at quarterback for Georgetown.
Hartz, who came into the game third in the NAIA in passer rating, completed 16-of-25 attempts for 229 yards and two TDs.
Slunaker struggled, going 5-of-10 for 64 yards and was intercepted twice.
UPike 47, Cumberland 37
PIKEVILLE, KY - Quarterback Lee Kirkland threw for 579 yards and four scores to lead Pikeville to a 47-37 victory over Cumberland last Saturday at the Hambley Athletic Complex in the MSC opener for both teams.
Cumberland's defense forced four turnovers, but surrendered a staggering 662 yards and 32 first downs to the pass happy Bears.
Big plays continued to plague Cumberland as three different Pikeville receivers finished with over 100 yards in receptions.
Two scoring plays, both passes went for 80 and 74 yards.
"The bigs plays have been an issue," said CU coach Tim Mathis. "Sometimes it's technique, our eyes are in the wrong place and we've got to do a better job as coaches to get that fixed.
"When our eyes were in the right, we picked the ball off and did good things.
"But we did some really bad things that led to their guys running wide open. We gave him (Kirkland) a lot of open looks."
Cumberland redshirt freshman quarterback Luke Holloway threw for a season-high 280 yards with three TD passes, but was intercepted three times -- one being returned 100 yards for a UPike score.
Treylon Sheppard ran for 55 yards on 14 carries. He also caught three passes for 68 yards and a score.
Jaylen Taylor led the CU receiving corps, hauling in seven balls for 127 yards and a touchdown. Elijah Gaskin added four catches for 53 yards and a score.
CU's Jallen Dallas returned an interception 30 yards for a TD in the second quarter. Trevor Griffin intercepted a pass and Champ Leddon forced a fumble.
