Jennifer Segura scores three goals -
LEBANON -- Cumberland midfielder Jennifer Segura contributed a hat-trick in a 6-0 win over in-state rival Tennessee Wesleyan Thursday afternoon at Lindsey Donnell Stadium/Kirk Field.
CU (1-0-0) was clicking on all cylinders as they fired 38 shots in the contest with 19 being on frame. Cumberland played phenomenal defense as well allowing only six shots in the clean sheet by keepers Sabrina Graziano and Savanna Stubbs.
Phoenix transfer Kayla Travis scored the game's opening goal and also notched one assist. Haley Stevens recorded one goal and an assist while Marie Bathe posted two assists.
Caroline Vieira recorded the sixth and final goal for Cumberland in the closing minutes of the match. Brenda Cernas recorded one assist.
Cumberland will continue the homestand Sunday, Sept. 5 against No. 15 Aquinas College. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.