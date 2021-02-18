Soccer & softball to play Feb. 23 -
Unable to play at home this weekend due to weather, Cumberland University's baseball team has worked out an alternate plan.
The forecast looks to be a "balmy" 48 degrees Friday in Marion, NC as the Phoenix participate in the "Battle at Big League."
Big League Camp is a baseball/softball lodging facility on Lake James, spanning 124 acres, 15 cabins, indoor practice facilities and an artificial turf baseball field.
"There's been a team drop out, so we're not sure who we'll play and when," said CU coach Woody Hunt. "Bottom line, everybody around here is in the same boat. The players want to play and we're doing our best to get out on the field."
If things go as planned, the Phoenix will play four games Friday through Sunday.
Possible opponents include: Montreat College (NC), the University of Northwestern Ohio and Point Park University (PA).
Mid-South Conference rival University of the Cumberlands is scheduled to participate, but won't take the field against CU.
Cumberland will depart Lebanon Friday morning with tentative plans to play Montreat Friday night.
The Phoenix (3-2) are scheduled to open the home portion of the schedule Tuesday, Feb. 23 against Indiana-Southeast.
First pitch for the nine-inning game is set for 1 p.m.
CU Softball -- Cumberland's softball team is scheduled to open the 2021 season at home Tuesday, Feb. 23 against Bryan College.
First pitch for the doubleheader is set for 1 p.m. at the Billy Dee Ross softball stadium.
CU Soccer -- Cumberland soccer has postponed the scheduled Sunday, Feb. 20 home-opener against Bethel University.
Both the men's and women's teams are scheduled to travel to Henderson to play Freed-Hardeman University Tuesday, Febr. 23 at a time that is to be determined.