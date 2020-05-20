Fall break & mini-camps are possible -
LEBANON -- Cumberland University Director of Athletics Ron Pavan announced Wednesday the cancellation of all in-person, athletic camps this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baseball, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's soccer, softball, and women's volleyball all had camps scheduled for July.
"This was a very tough decision," Pavan said.
"We met several times with our team doctors and we came to the decision that at this time it would be better wait and try to do something in the fall.
"How would we be able to take temperatures of 100 boys in one of Coach (Woody) Hunt's baseball camps, put them in small groups and try to make sure these kids still had a great camp experience?
"Making the decision at this time should give the parents of our campers and the community time to make other plans. The last thing we wanted to do was to wait until the last minute to drop this on folks."
Pavan acknowledged income for these programs would be lost with no summer camps, but there was the potential of holding weekend "mini camps" during the fall semester or even extended camps during fall break.
"The weather is still nice in the fall and we are looking at the possibility of holding camps Saturday during the day and on Sunday afternoons -- even fall break is a possibility," Pavan said. "Every coach at Cumberland understands the dilemma we find ourselves in and is on-board with this."