The Cumberland University football program is reeling Sunday in the wake of an early morning single-car accident in Murfreesboro that claimed the life of a former player.
The Cumberland University football program is reeling Sunday in the wake of an early morning single-car accident in Murfreesboro that claimed the life of a former player.
Marcus Webb, 22, a native of Atoka in Tipton County, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Webb, a Class of 2018 graduate of Munford High School, had played in the defensive line as a redshirt sophomore in 2021. He was not on the 2022 active roster.
The reported driver of a Dodge Charger was Perry County, GA native Jamir Johnson. He is hospitalized and is listed in stable condition.
Johnson played for CU in the fall of 2021 as a senior defensive back after having transferred from Kentucky Wesleyan.
The automobile reportedly left the road at the intersection of North Tennessee Boulevard and East Clark Boulevard at 1 a.m. Sunday and struck a tree.
Another passenger in the car, Brandon Pace Jr. is hospitalized in critical condition.
Pace, who was in on five tackles as a defensive back in Saturday's 25-24 victory over Webber International, is listed as a sophomore from Nashville's McGavock High School,
Two other Cumberland players were injured in the crash and were listed in stable condition Sunday afternoon.
They are sophomores Lamar Childress (a transfer from Maryville College) and Jeremiah Mathews (a Tusculum transfer). The pair are graduates of McGavock High School and both are on CU's active roster.
“As a team we are devastated. We are praying for healing and specifically that Brandon’s injuries are healed. We are also praying for the families involved and for each other,” said Cumberland coach Tim Mathis.
"We are all extremely saddened at this news. The entire athletic department is devastated and our campus community is hurting. Our hearts and prayers are with the families, teammates, friends and loved ones of these students."
The crash remains under investigation by the Murfreesboro Police Department's Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT).
Charges against the driver could be pending, according to FACT investigators.
"Please be assured that while we are working with the appropriate authorities to collect and subsequently disseminate all of the relevant factual information surrounding this incident, we are first and foremost working with the immediate family members of those involved in the accident," CU athletic director Ron Pavan said in a prepared statement.
"In difficult times like these, it is more important than ever to rise together in support of those who are hurting."
