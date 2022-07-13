Artificial turf will be installed -
LEBANON - Cumberland University has announced plans for the renovations of Nokes-Lasater Field - home of the Phoenix football program.
Upgrades include the installation of new artificial turf, a jumbotron scoreboard, sidewalks, new play clocks and more.
"This is a special day for our university and our student-athletes," Director of Athletics Ron Pavan said.
"The project will not only enhance the ability of our teams to recruit exceptional student-athletes, but also extend the hours of operation for our high-demand field space. This has been something I have worked to accomplish for a long time and I'm excited to see it finally come to fruition."
An artificial playing surface has been a long-awaited project and will provide the team a more competitive game and practice complex.
The plans are to also add a jumbotron scoreboard on the South end of the stadium to add another element to home games with video replay, hype videos, etc.
Planned renovations will also remove the existing six-lane asphalt track and replace them with new sidewalks and fencing to make the stadium more pleasing to the eye.
The artificial surface will wide enough to host soccer and lacrosse and be striped accordingly.
"Noke-Lasater Field will be a great resource for our soccer teams, giving them the opportunity to move a match from (on campus) Kirk Field and play under the lights," Pavan said.
The new surface, to be installed by FieldTurf, also allows the Cumberland Marching Band the opportunity to host band competitions throughout the year.
New sport will launch in 2025 - Once fully-equipped with the new playing surface Nokes-Lasater Field will also serve as home to Cumberland women's lacrosse set to begin in the spring of 2025.
CU President Dr. Paul Stumb has pushed for the addition of women's lacrosse for some time.
According to Dr. Stumb, “This is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country and the sport is thriving throughout the southeast region.”
The NAIA currently has 42 women's lacrosse teams including three other full-time members of the Mid-South Conference. The sport is played in the spring, allowing both football and lacrosse to have dedicated use of the facility.
Once up and running, women's lacrosse will become the 24th varsity sport at Cumberland.
Groundbreaking for the renovation is planned in February 2023 and is expected to be complete in time for the 2023 football season.
About Nokes-Lasater Field - The 5,000-seat concrete stadium was the home of Lebanon High football for some 46 years. The facility hosted its first game in 1965 when the Blue Devils played Battle Ground Academy.
The field is named after two longtime supporters of LHS football, the late Jimmy Nokes and the late Raymond Lasater.
Cumberland began playing football at Nokes-Lasater Field in the fall of 2012 when Lebanon High opened a new campus off Hartmann Drive.