BROOKINGS, SD -- Three Cumberland University student-athletes earned All-America honors for their performances over the weekend at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships hosted at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
Runners Praise Idamadudu and Georget Pontillo claimed as national runner-up finishes in three events on Saturday -- the final day of the championships meet.
Idamadudu, a freshman from Nigeria, earned second place finishes in both the 200 meter and 400 meter events.
She finished with a time of 23.62 in the 200 meters, just six hundreths of a second behind Raheema Westfall of Wayland Baptist University, who won the event with a time of 23.56.
In the 400 meters, Idamadudu crossed the line with a time of 53.99 -- just behind Joy Abu of William Carey who the event with a time of 53.49.
Idamadudu, who enrolled at Cumberland in January, is still learning her way around campus.
Cumberland's Pontillo brought home runner-up honors in the 800 meter event on the men's side.
The graduate senior from France and a two-time NAIA All-American, finished with a time of 1.51:58 for second place.
Clayton VanDyke from Lewis-Clark State won the event with a time of 1.50:89.
Cumberland junior Sibanda Dumoluhle, a junior from Zimbabwe, earned All-American status after a seventh place finish in the long jump.
His best jump came on his final attempt measuring 7.23 meters.
Dumoluhle, a business major at Cumberland, also competed in the 60 meter hurdles and had qualified for a spot in the triple jump - but did not compete.
Cumberland University's outdoor track & field season is scheduled to open Saturday, March 19 in Cleveland at the Lee University Invitational Meet.