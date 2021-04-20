Final season with Phoenix softball -
The 13-year career of Cumberland University softball coach Heather Stanfill will be celebrated with a ceremony prior to Friday's Mid-South Conference doubleheader versus Bethel University.
Coach Stanfill, who came aboard at CU in the fall of 2008, announced earlier this year that this season will be her last.
Plans call for an 11:30 a.m. ceremony with various speakers, followed by the 12 Noon first pitch at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.
Fresh from Monday's doubleheader sweep at Tennessee Wesleyan, the Phoenix stand 9-19 overall.
Coach Stanfill's teams have gone 282-317-3 during her tenure with four seasons of at least 30 wins.
“My time at Cumberland has been nothing short of wonderful. I promised myself the first day I walked on campus I would leave the program and facility better than I found it. I feel I have held onto that promise,” Stanfill said earlier this season in a prepared release.
“I owe everything to the women who sacrifice so much year after year for me and this program. I have been gifted so much through coaching this game and one of the greatest lessons I’ll take with me is it is possible to lead with love and grace. I am thankful to my family and community for the unending support.”
Stanfill has seen 89 of her student-athletes receive academic all-conference honors while 30 have received NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors. She has coached two NAIA All-Americans during her tenure.
One of her biggest accomplishments is the renovations to the Cumberland softball facility – now known as Billy Dee Ross Stadium.
She helped raise funds for major renovations that saw the complex transform from bleacher seats to chair backs, a new press box, new, higher netting to prevent foul ball damage, a bathroom, a deck in the outfield and the installation of artificial turf around the plate and down both foul lines.
In 2011, the clubhouse was constructed that now is home to the coaches’ offices, a player's lounge, and the existing locker room.
Stanfill played at Dyersburg State Community College breaking numerous school records before transferring to Austin Peay for her final three seasons. At APSU, she was a three-year starter and a captain her senior season before graduating in 2004 and beginning her coaching career.