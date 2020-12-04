Saturday contest v. Thomas More postponed
LEBANON -- Lindsey Wilson used dominant second and third quarters to cruise to an 84-69 win over host Cumberland Thursday at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
The Blue Raiders (7-1, 2-1 in the Mid-South Conference) outscored the Phoenix 50-28 in the middle two quarters en route to building as much as a 34-point lead.
The Blue Raiders opened the third period with a 16-0 run and held a commanding lead for the remainder of the game.
Cumberland's Ashlyn Pittman tied her career-high with 18 points, while Lindsey Freeman and Britany Miller each posted 15 points as the Phoenix dropped to 1-1 overall, 1-1 MSC.
CU shot 37.5 percent on 24-64 shots from the field and struggled beyond the 3-point line connecting on just four triple attempts, but shot very efficiently from the free-throw line, going 17-for-21 (80 percent).
Pittman tied her career-best going 5-of-11 from the field in 24 minutes of action.
Miller nearly posted her first double-double of the season with 15 points and nine rebounds, and Freeman continued her hot start to her career.
Lindsey Wilson shot 42.1% from the field and 50% from three -- draining 10 in the game. The Blue Raiders were able to get to the foul line early and often while going 26-of-30.
Bree Glover went for 20 points and 12 rebounds and Sydnie Hall matched her with 20. Raegan Turner scored 18 points while adding six rebounds and six assists.
Lebanon High graduate Maleigha Oldham scored 6 points in 24 minutes of play for the Blue Raiders with three rebounds and two assists.
