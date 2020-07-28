CU partners with Hometown Ticketing --
LEBANON -- Cumberland University announced Tuesday morning a partnership with HomeTown Ticketing as the official digital ticketing provider for school athletic events.
Working with HomeTown Ticketing will give Cumberland the ability to sell tickets online and offer a completely touchless ticketing experience.
"We are excited about our partnership with Hometown Ticketing," Cumberland Director of Athletics Ron Pavan said.
"I believe this is a big step into improving our fan and game-day experience. With everything going on it will provide us with a contactless and cashless option for our fans while giving us feedback to provide a better overall experience."
The service will be available for all home football, men's and women's basketball, and baseball games.
Fans will soon be able to purchase tickets online for athletics events at www.gocumberlandathletics.com.
The service will be available this fall and it is completely user-friendly.
Hometown Ticketing allows fans to print tickets at home or use mobile entry tickets at the gate. Tickets purchased at home are easily shared with friends and family.
"We are excited to support Cumberland University and Phoenix nation! HomeTown Ticketing is a proud partner of the NAIA and provides schools the tools needed to achieve fast scans and happy fans," said Ryan Hart, Chairman and CEO of Hometown Ticketing.
About HomeTown Ticketing
HomeTown Ticketing is the fastest growing digital ticketing provider in the K-12 industry serving schools, districts, high school, and college conferences, and state associations at no cost.
A professional-level and fully automated ticketing solution, HomeTown's in-house developed proprietary ticketing platform is tailored specifically to the needs of schools and governing bodies.
Benefits of the HomeTown system include unmatched value through easy-to-use purchasing and redemption options, custom box-offices, event and fan specific reporting tools, and secure financial management features to streamline operations and increase financial transparency.
Easy-to-use for both event organizers and ticket buyers, HomeTown never touches the event organizer's funds, which are available and accessible within 24 hours from a ticket sale.