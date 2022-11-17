Phoenix being courted by NCAA & NAIA leagues -
LEBANON - A longtime member of the Mid-South Conference, Cumberland University remains committed to the future of the league despite rumors to the contrary.
Phoenix being courted by NCAA & NAIA leagues -
LEBANON - A longtime member of the Mid-South Conference, Cumberland University remains committed to the future of the league despite rumors to the contrary.
Ron Pavan, Director of Athletics at CU, confirmed Thursday he has fielded inquiries from several other athletic conferences (both NCAA Division II and NAIA) regarding the possibility of Cumberland jumping ship and changing conference affiliations.
"We're really good at academics and athletics," Pavan said, "and that's an attractive place to be. We're committed to the Mid-South, but other conferences are calling us like crazy, but we're just trying to stabilize the MSC right now.
The MSC finds itself in a state of flux with the University of Pikeville having announced intentions to join the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC), Thomas More moving up to NCAA Division II, Shawnee State joining to the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Freed-Hardeman on the way out and the recent resignation of longtime commissioner Eric Ward.
"We don't know how things are going to go for the Mid-South or what the future is," Pavan said.
According to Pavan, the MSC will soon announce an interim commissioner with the hope of establishing a new strategic plan for the conference going forward.
"Who fits us, can we find another football institution and can we keep everyone presently in the conference committed to staying?" Pavan said. "I've told the other Mid-South AD's 'we're not looking around. People are calling us.'
"I think the Mid-South is the best conference in the NAIA, but we need to find another like-minded football (playing) school."
Full MSC members who field football include: Cumberland, Bethel University, Campbellsville University, the University of the Cumberlands, Georgetown College and Lindsey Wilson College along with football-only member Faulkner University.
Cumberland presently has some 650 student-athletes and fields teams in 23 varsity sports (not counting junior varsity programs).
Phoenix athletes have averaged a 3.1 GPA over the last four years while earning 9 NAIA national championships and 26 Mid-South Conference championships since 2008.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.