CU baseball collage

Self-reported rules violation -

LEBANON - Wednesday afternoon the Cumberland University athletic department announced a self-reported violation with the Phoenix baseball team.

The result of the violation forces the Cumberland program to forfeit 22 wins - including 14 Mid-South Conference victories.

Cumberland's record has changed from 28-16 to 6-38 overall and 3-17 from 17-3 in the Mid-South Conference.

The program is still eligible for postseason play and will participate in the MSC tournament as a lower seed later this month.

"We hold a high standard for our athletic program, coaches, and student-athletes, and regret that this violation occurred," said Ron Pavan, vice-president for athletics at Cumberland.

"It does not represent the standards of fair play and ethics that underpin our athletic programs. Cumberland continues to strive for excellence in all areas of our sports programs."

The Phoenix were on the road Wednesday playing at No. 19-ranked Indiana University-Southeast in New Albany, IN.

Cumberland wraps up Mid-South Conference play Friday and Saturday in Pulaski with a three-game series versus Tennessee Southern.