Both teams stand 3-5 overall -
Two programs itching for a win collide Saturday afternoon as Cumberland visits Montgomery, AL to take on Mid-South Conference rival Faulkner.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Billy D. Hilyer Stadium. Live radio coverage with Christian Kaposy & Bob Lea begins at 1 p.m. on WANT FM-98.9 and online at www.wantfm.com.
Cumberland enters Saturday's contest 3-5 overall and 1-5 in the MSC following a 27-3 loss to No. 3-ranked Lindsey Wilson last Saturday at Nokes-Lasater Field.
Offensively, the Phoenix continue to sputter -- having scored only a combined 25 points in conference losses to Georgetown, University of the Cumberlands, Thomas More and Lindsey Wilson.
The only outlier was a 65-22 homecoming victory over 2-6 Campbellsville back on Oct. 8.
Faulkner's Eagles are 3-5 overall, 2-3 MSC and losers of three in a row on the heels of last Saturday's 70-0 loss to NCAA Football Championship Series member Incarnate Word in San Antonio, TX.
The debacle was over early as the Southland Conference power piled up 35 points in the first quarter on the way to setting a record for most points scored in a single game.
Lindsey Wilson 27, Cumberland 3
LEBANON - Trailing 3-0 midway in the second quarter after a 27-yard field goal from Cumberland's Hunter Mathis, No. 3-ranked Lindsey Wilson reeled off 27 unanswered points on the way to 27-3 victory over the Phoenix Saturday evening, Oct. 22 at Nokes-Lasater Field.
CU's offense struggled against the NAIA's top defensive unit, managing just 165 yards total yards and 15 first downs.
"It's kind of been the same story over again," said Cumberland coach Tim Mathis. "We get it to the 25 or 30 and we wind up stalling out. That's on us as coaches -- not the kids.
"They (Lindsey Wilson) executed better than us. We could not make the big play. Our defense has played hard all year. We've just got to get back to work. I believe we're a better football team than our record shows."
The Blue Raiders piled up 386 yards in total offense and 25 first downs.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Luke Holloway completed 11-of-28 passes for 71 yards.
Jarious (JJ) Johnson led the ground attack with 43 yards, Treylon Sheppard chipped in 25 while Jaylen Taylor caught six passes for 51 yards.
Linebacker Travis Woodall paced Cumberland defensively, recording 14 tackles with one quarterback sack.
Jalen Brown added nine tackles and Lebanon High graduate Ryan Brown posted seven stops.
NAIA champions honored
Cumberland athletics will honor the accomplishments four individuals who won NAIA national championships and two teams that captured MSC championships Tuesday, Nov. 1 at halftime of the men's basketball game v. Reinhardt University at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Honorees will include: wrestler Cole Smith who went 29-0 to win the 165-pound national championship; track athletes Praise Idamadudu and Sibanda Dumoluhle and Esports team member Jaylen Taylor.
Idamadudu won the NAIA 400 meter dash while Dumoluhle brought home gold in the triple jump.
Taylor, who also plays football, won the NECC Madden national Championship.
Cumberland women's golf will be recognized for winning the MSC tournament and Esports; Rocket League team will be honored for winning the NECC Championship.
MSC commissioner resigns
A search will be launched soon to replace Eric Ward as MSC commissioner.
Ward is slated to become the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference commissioner on January 1.