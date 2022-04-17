Phoenix stand 17-3 in MSC -
Cumberland University's baseball team rolled to a third Mid-South Conference weekend series sweep by handling Lindsey Wilson Friday and Saturday at Ernest L. Stockton Field / Woody Hunt Stadium.
The Phoenix improved to 28-16 on the season outscoring the Blue Raiders 44-14 en route to a clean slate.
Cumberland holds first place in MSC play with a 17-3 record. Freed-Hardeman is 2.5 games behind and tied for second place with Georgetown, each program is 15-6 in the conference.
Saturday was Senior Day and to head coach Ryan Hunt an opportunity to commemorate the veterans for their hard work and dedication.
“I know this program means something to each and every one of them,” Hunt said.
“We’re a really close team, close knit team with good chemistry. I think a lot of that has to do with these seniors coming in here this year.
"Hopefully we can have a lot more baseball in front of us and send them out on a positive note.”
Leading the way for CU was junior Santrel Farmer who went 6-for-9 at the dish with five RBIs and two home runs.
Farmer also had back-to-back highlight reel catches in deep centerfield during Friday's Game 2.
“He made a really remarkable catch going up against the fence,” Hunt said. “He was jumping into it as he caught the ball, I don’t know if it would have gone out he hadn’t caught it, but it was close.”
Catcher Angel Mendoza had a career best performance over the weekend as well.
The junior went 5-for-10 while picking up five RBI and three home runs. Mendoza slugged two homers and drove in four runs in Friday's Game 1.
“Angel looked pretty locked in at the plate,” Hunt said. “Everyone knows he’s a really good catcher but he’s also a pretty good little hitter too.”
Graduate student Chase Ford added to the positive trend in Game 1, going 2-for-2 with a pair of home runs.
“Chase hitting two home runs during his last home conference games is pretty big,” Hunt said of Ford.
“It’s probably one of the best moments in our programs history because his dad (Anthony) played here and Chase has been here for five years.”
Game 1: CU 19, Lindsey Wilson 3
The Phoenix opened the series with a Friday doubleheader.
CU scored four runs in the first inning thanks to Mendoza’s first home run of the series.
The onslaught continued into the second as graduate Jayden Hanna tacked on his seventh home run of the season.
By the fourth frame first baseman Nolan Machibroda extended the Phoenix lead to 12-0 on a two-run single up the middle.
Ford added some more insurance hitting two home runs in two innings as the Phoenix went on to take game one 19-3 in six innings.
Starter Cole Eigenhuis (3-3) earned the pitching decision with five solid innings. He allowed five hits, struck out five and walked two.
Game 2: CU 11, Lindsey Wilson 10
CU picked right back up where it left off in Friday's nightcap, taking a 7-0 lead, but holding off a late Blue raider comeback for an 11-10 victory.
CU senior Ethan Shelton hit his seventh home run in the sixth inning to make it 10-3 Cumberland.
Then it was all Blue Raiders for the next three frames.
Ethan Torres came in to pitch for Alex Smith in the eighth, just as Lindsey Wilson made late push. Torres surrendered three runs to make the score 10-7.
The Blue Raiders ripped a three run home run in the ninth but lost on two consecutive line drive catches to CU gloves.
Cumberland picked up an insurance run in the eighth on Farmer's RBI single.
Starter Trevor Muzzi (5-3) pitched seven innings for the decision. He gave up three earned runs, scattered four hits and struck out six.
Game 3: CU 14, Lindsey Wilson 1
Cumberland rapped out 13 hits to back a seven inning pitching performance by Daniel Alvarez in a 14-1 run-rule win in Saturday's series finale.
Alvarez (6-2) allowed just one run on seven hits. The senior struck out eight with only one walk in the 96-pitch gem.
“I felt good, I had good defense behind me and I trusted coach [Brett] Neffendorf and Mendoza behind the plate,” Alvarez said.
“I just wanted to go out and throw strikes and put the team in position to win and we had a big win.”
Machibrod went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and his 10th home run of the season to drive in two runs.
Santrel Farmer drilled a three-run homer, his seventh, in the fifth inning.
Four CU pitchers came out of the bullpen over the weekend and struggled.
The relievers gave up six hits and seven runs in four innings of work on the bump.
Up Next: Cumberland will play host to No. 2-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan (40-5) Tuesday then travels to take on No. 19 IU-Southeast on Wednesday.
The Phoenix wrap up conference play in Pulaski Friday against Tennessee Southern (13-27).
Friday's single game is set for 6 p.m. while Saturday's doubleheader is scheduled for a 1 p.m. first pitch.