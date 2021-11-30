Thomas More University visits Thursday -
LEBANON - Cumberland relied on a deep bench to overcame a slow start in Monday night's 95-84 home-opening victory over Oakwood University (Ala.) at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Trailing 20-11 with 11:42 remaining in the first half, Coach Jeremy Lewis went to the bench with great results as Jordan Stephens, Tyler Byrd and Jaylen Negron helped spark a 29-15 CU run on the way to a 40-35 halftime lead.
Stephens scored 8 points in an 11-minute burst, Byrd fired in 8 over 12 minutes and Negron added 6 in 13 minutes as the tempo quickened.
That strong first half finish keyed Cumberland's 9-1 start in the second period as the lead stretched to 51-37.
"That's one of the luxuries of having a deep roster," Lewis said.
"When things aren't going your way you can go to the bench. I thought Jordan and Tyler gave us an instant shot of adrenaline.
"Jaylen hasn't been getting a lot of minutes lately, but tonight, he was a big part of that comeback. I told him when he was checking in to the game that he had earned the right to play in the game by how he had practiced.
"Players have to understand that this isn't equal minutes for everybody. That's not the way it works. Your performance in practice earns you the right to step out there and play."
Jordan Stephens and Tavon King each scored 18 to lead the Phoenix, who improved to 5-1 with the victory.
Aaron Ridley added 15 while Negron chipped in with 11 while Isaac Stephens and Byrd each had nine points in the win.
Cumberland took advantage of 24 Oakwood turnovers, converting those mistakes into 31 points.
"Oakwood is one of those teams that will if you let them get off to a good start, they'll play with a lot of confidence," Lewis said. "We played right into that with a 'cool' demeanor. Oakwood is coming off a double-digit win at UT Southern and they can play with anybody in out league."
Oakwood (4-7) outrebounded the Phoenix 42-28 and picked up 19 offensive boards that turned into 26 second chance points. The Ambassadors scored 42 points from inside the paint.
Marquis Hudson and Christopher Dorsey each scored 15 points for Oakwood. Xz'zavier Jones and Robert Booker each posted 13 points for the Ambassadors.
The Phoenix converted 22-of-32 (69 percent) at the charity stripe while Oakwood went 14-of-19 (74 percent) at the line.
Cumberland returns to the court Thursday, Dec. 2 as Mid-South Conference rival Thomas More University comes to Lebanon for a 7:30 p.m. contest.
Saturday action finds the Phoenix at home against No. 6-ranked Shawnee State University in a 4 p.m. tip.