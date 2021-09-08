Phoenix to host STU in home opener -
Cumberland University football fans will get their first chance to see their Phoenix live and in person Saturday as the 2021 home season kicks off at Nokes-Lasater Field.
Cumberland, 0-1 following a 45-6 loss at No. 4-ranked Keiser University last Saturday, takes on the St. Thomas University Bobcats (FL) in the first meeting between the two programs.
Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. with live radio coverage beginning at 12 Noon on WANT FM-98.9.
All ticket sales will be handled online at www.gocumberlandathletics.com/tickets.
Cumberland Coach Tim Mathis indicated the recruiting/alumni tent in the North end zone was returning this season and invited all former players to visit.
"We'll have a good number of prospective recruits in there and we'd like our former players to stop by and visit," Mathis said. "Our alumni are some of the best recruiters out there."
While a member of the Mid-South Conference, St. Thomas is aligned in the Sun Division of the MSC.
Headquartered in Miami Gardens, St. Thomas comes in fresh off a 38-22 victory over neighboring Florida Memorial Saturday, Sept. 4.
The Bobcats piled up 463 offensive yards (371 passing, 92 rushing) and 21 first downs against Florida Memorial.
Quarterback Tyler Thomas led the offense going 22-for-36 for 371 yards, and four touchdowns.
Wide receiver Eric Demps caught five balls 135 yards, averaging 27 per completion, and three touchdowns.
STU scored on five straight drives from the end of the second quarter into the start of the third (four touchdowns and one field goal).
"They are a base three-man front," Mathis said of the St. Thomas defense, "but they'll jump into a four-man look.
"They have two really good guys on the inside - a couple of dudes. We'll have to make sure we know where they are and what they're doing."
No. 4 Keiser 45, Cumberland 6
WEST PALM BEACH, FL -- Jack Strouse threw for a school record 352 yards and four touchdowns as No. 4-ranked Keiser University defeated Cumberland 45-6 Saturday, Sept. 4.
The Phoenix and Keiser endured over three hours of lightning delays, but Keiser's offense didn't miss a beat going for 582 yards averaging 7.9 yards per play.
Strouse connected with four different receivers for touchdowns led by Traionn Jones who made eight catches for 93 yards and a score.
Cumberland's offense produced 132 yards on the ground and another 85 through the air, but coughed up the ball in the red zone early on in the game allowing the Seahawks to establish momentum throughout the remainder of the contest.
CU's Treylon Sheppard ran for 56 yards on 15 touches while quarterback Dylan Carpenter completed 12-of-26 pass attempts for 70 yards and was picked off once.
James Christian ran eight times for 38 yards while Jaylen Taylor caught three balls for 39 yards. Kaleb Witherspoon had four receptions for 20 yards and Styles Corder caught one pass for 25 yards.
Champ Leddon led the CU defense with 10 tackles and one sack. Jamir Johnson and Travis Woodall each added five tackles.
With the win, the Seahawks are now 18-2 in their last 20 games
Keiser University 45, Cumberland Univ. 6
Cumberland 0 0 0 6 -- 6
Keiser 0 21 14 10 -- 45
KU - Jerson Jacques 54 pass from Jack Strouse. Chance Gagnon kick. 3 plays, 65 yards. 13:10 second quarter.
KU - Strouse 4 run. Gagnon kick. 5 plays, 71 yards. 7:06 second quarter.
KU - Caleb Walls 40 pass from Strouse. Gagnon kick. 7 plays, 81 yards. 1:23 second quarter.
KU - C. Silencieux 31 pass from Strouse. Gagnon kick. 4 plays, 55 yards. 4:53 third quarter.
KU - Traionn Jones 26 pass from Strouse. Gagnon kick. 2 plays, 82 yards. 2:35 third quarter.
KU - J. Mosely 7 run. Gagnon kick. 5 plays, 45 yards. 13:38 fourth quarter.
CU - Dylan Carpenter 1 run. Austin Nunley kick blocked. 10 plays, 65 yards. 7:35 fourth quarter.
KU - Gagnon 22 field goal. 11 plays, 70 yards. 1:46 fourth quarter.